Why are Team India players wearing black armbands in the 1st ODI against West Indies?

Team India players will wear black armbands during the first ODI against West Indies on Sunday to mourn the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. The national flag at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will also fly at half-mast.

Also known as the "Nightingale of India" for her melodious voice, Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital at the age of 92 due to post-COVID-19 complications. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla confirmed the team's gesture in her respect to ANI.

He said:

"Indian Players will sport black armbands in the first ODI against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium to condole the demise of Lata Mangeshkar. The national flag will fly at half-mast."

In a statement on Twitter, the BCCI also condoled the demise of the megastar. It read:

"The BCCI joins the nation in mourning the loss of Bharat Ratna Smt. Lata Mangeshkar ji. The queen of melody enthralled the country for decades. An avid follower of the game and an ardent supporter of Team India, she helped create an awareness using music as a medium."

Rohit Sharma and co. will play three ODIs against Kieron Pollard's West Indies in Ahmedabad. The second and third matches will be played on Wednesday (February 9) and Friday (February 11) respectively at the same venue.

Indian cricketing fraternity pay tribute to the late Lata Mangeshkar

Many from the cricket fraternity also paid their separate tributes to the late Lata Mangeshkar. Former captain Virat Kohli led the way by saying:

"Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Lata ji. Her melodious songs touched millions of people around the world. Thank you for all the music and the memories. My deepest condolences to the family & the loved ones."

Former opener Virender Sehwag wrote on Twitter:

"The Nightingale of India, a voice which resonated with, brought joy and happiness to millions around the world leaves. Heartfelt Condolences to her family and fans. Om Shanti."

Batter Shikhar Dhawan wrote on Twitter:

"Your music touched our soul and made us smile. Rest in Peace Lata Mangeshkar Ji. Your legacy will inspire generations to come."

Rohit won the toss in Ahmedabad and opted to bowl first.

