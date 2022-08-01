IND vs WI 2022: "Yeh hai tumhari full proof planning?" - Netizens react as luggage trouble delays start time of India's 2nd T20I vs West Indies

The second T20I between India and West Indies, scheduled to be played at Warner Park in St. Kitts on Monday (August 1), is set to have a delayed start. The game will now begin at 10 PM (IST).

The Cricket West Indies (CWI) confirmed that the start was pushed back by two hours due to the late arrival of team luggage from Trinidad to St. Kitts. The board issued an official statement, apologizing to all the stakeholders for the late start.

CWI stated:

"Due to circumstances beyond CWI’s control, there have been significant delays in crucial team luggage arriving into St Kitts from Trinidad. As a result, today’s match 2nd Goldmedal T20 Cup match is due to start at 12:30 pm (11:30am Jamaica/10pm India).

"CWI regrets any inconvenience caused to our valued fans, sponsors, broadcast partners and all other stakeholders."

Twitter went abuzz after the announcement and many netizens trolled the West Indies board for their logistical delay, including former cricketer Wasim Jaffer. Here are some of the reactions:

Bindass27 @bindass27

#INDvWI #WIvIND #WestIndies Luggage time se nhi aa raha, visa ka intjaam nhi ho raha.. Luggage time se nhi aa raha, visa ka intjaam nhi ho raha.. #INDvWI #WIvIND #WestIndies https://t.co/67jcb7kbQY

Hemant @hemantbuch So the #WIvIND 2nd T20I will be delayed by 2 hours because the team’s baggage didn’t arrive on time from Trinidad 🤷🏽‍♂️ So the #WIvIND 2nd T20I will be delayed by 2 hours because the team’s baggage didn’t arrive on time from Trinidad 🤷🏽‍♂️

𝕊ℍ𝔸ℝ𝔸𝔻 🦁 @sharad__tweets

Yahi bacha thaa dekhne ko.



#INDvWI #WIvIND #CricketTwitter Match delayed due to the late arrival of players luggage.Yahi bacha thaa dekhne ko. Match delayed due to the late arrival of players luggage.😂Yahi bacha thaa dekhne ko.😁#INDvWI #WIvIND #CricketTwitter

Unnikrishnan @unni1974 #WIvIND #CricketTwitter So, the India vs WI second T20 to start only at 10 pm. Phew. #indvswi So, the India vs WI second T20 to start only at 10 pm. Phew. #indvswi #WIvIND #CricketTwitter

Chirag Ladha @iamcladha Match delayed because of Luggage delay? I've heard this for the first time. Match delayed because of Luggage delay? I've heard this for the first time.

Razi @Rg86037221 @WasimJaffer14 Bhai train sirf Hamare yahan thodi late hoti, wahaan bhi ho gayi, chill 🤪🤪 @WasimJaffer14 Bhai train sirf Hamare yahan thodi late hoti, wahaan bhi ho gayi, chill 🤪🤪

Vinayak 💙 @NextBiIIionairs @WasimJaffer14 Ek bat aur ball arrange kar lo, usi se sab khelo. @WasimJaffer14 Ek bat aur ball arrange kar lo, usi se sab khelo.

Meanwhile, India secured a stunning 68-run victory over West Indies in the series opener on Friday (July 29) to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. The Men in Blue have showcased stellar form so far in their ongoing Caribbean tour.

The visitors came out on top in the ODIs as well, completing a 3-0 clean sweep. West Indies will be aiming to make amends by coming up with an improved performance in the remaining T20I games.

India vs West Indies 2022 T20I squads

India's T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

West Indies' T20I squad: Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell (vc), Shamarh Brooks, Dominic Drakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win the 2nd T20I on Monday? India West Indies 24 votes so far