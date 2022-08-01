IND vs WI 2022: "Yeh hai tumhari full proof planning?" - Netizens react as luggage trouble delays start time of India's 2nd T20I vs West Indies

The second T20I between India and West Indies, scheduled to be played at Warner Park in St. Kitts on Monday (August 1), is set to have a delayed start. The game will now begin at 10 PM (IST).
The Cricket West Indies (CWI) confirmed that the start was pushed back by two hours due to the late arrival of team luggage from Trinidad to St. Kitts. The board issued an official statement, apologizing to all the stakeholders for the late start.
CWI stated:
"Due to circumstances beyond CWI’s control, there have been significant delays in crucial team luggage arriving into St Kitts from Trinidad. As a result, today’s match 2nd Goldmedal T20 Cup match is due to start at 12:30 pm (11:30am Jamaica/10pm India).
"CWI regrets any inconvenience caused to our valued fans, sponsors, broadcast partners and all other stakeholders."
Twitter went abuzz after the announcement and many netizens trolled the West Indies board for their logistical delay, including former cricketer Wasim Jaffer. Here are some of the reactions:
Meanwhile, India secured a stunning 68-run victory over West Indies in the series opener on Friday (July 29) to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. The Men in Blue have showcased stellar form so far in their ongoing Caribbean tour.
The visitors came out on top in the ODIs as well, completing a 3-0 clean sweep. West Indies will be aiming to make amends by coming up with an improved performance in the remaining T20I games.
India vs West Indies 2022 T20I squads
India's T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.
West Indies' T20I squad: Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell (vc), Shamarh Brooks, Dominic Drakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.
