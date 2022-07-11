"You can't rest in IPL, but you want to rest when you play for India?" - Sunil Gavaskar

Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar wasn't impressed seeing a number of senior players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli being rested for the upcoming ODI series against the West Indies.

With reports suggesting that some senior players have even asked to be rested ahead of the five T20Is against the Caribbean team later this month, Gavaskar questioned their commitment to playing for the country. The 73-year-old believes this is a privilege that shouldn't be taken for granted.

Speaking to Sports Tak on Monday, Gavaskar explained how the BCCI can ensure that no player can take advantage of the fact that their place in the team is safe. He said:

"I am absolutely against players taking rest. You can't rest in IPL, but you want to rest when you play for India? Test cricket takes a toll on your mind and body. But T20s is all about 20 overs of bowling and batting which shouldn't be difficult. If they want to take a rest, they can, but then all the guarantees should be taken away from them. The board needs to draw a line if they want to be professional."

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma after T20 WC 2021:



•Kohli

Rest in T20I series & 1st Test vs NZ.

Rest in 3rd T20I vs WI & T20I series vs SL.

Rest in T20I series vs SA & IRE.

Rest in 1st T20I vs ENG.



•Rohit

Rest test series vs NZ.

Missed whole SA tour.

Rest T20I series vs SA & IRE. Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma after T20 WC 2021:•KohliRest in T20I series & 1st Test vs NZ.Rest in 3rd T20I vs WI & T20I series vs SL.Rest in T20I series vs SA & IRE.Rest in 1st T20I vs ENG.•RohitRest test series vs NZ.Missed whole SA tour.Rest T20I series vs SA & IRE.

Sunil Gavaskar on India's attacking approach

The Men in Blue chose a refreshing but debatable approach during their recently concluded three-match T20I series against England. The batters looked to play ultra-aggressively despite wickets falling at the other end.

Sunil Gavaskar recalled that it was the victorious Sri Lankan team at the 1996 World Cup that first introduced this tactic, saying:

"During the 1996 World Cup, Sri Lanka employed this tactic of sending Sanath Jayasuriya and Romesh Kaluwitharana at the top of the order to make full use of the field restrictions in the first 15 overs. Gradually, many teams began to use this approach and I am fine with India using their latest template of attacking cricket."

While this approach has its own set of risks, Gavaskar believes the rewards are a lot more. He said:

"When you have batters till No.7-8 who can come out and hit a six off the first ball, you really need to make the most of first six overs where there are just 2 fielders outside the inner circle. There will be days when this tactic may not work, but the amount of success that they will have with this brand of cricket is huge."

Rohit Sharma is still undefeated in ODIs as India's full-time captain and will look to keep that streak going in the three-match series against England that gets underway on July 12.

