Yuzvendra Chahal takes 4 as India bundle out West Indies for 176 in 1st ODI

Spinners Yuzvendra Chahal (4/49) and Washington Sundar (3/30) shone as India restricted West Indies to 176 in the first ODI of the three-match series in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The visitors were invited to bat after losing the toss and folded in 43.5 overs. It could have been worse but for Jason Holder’s fighting 57.

Playing in their historic 1000th one-dayer, India were on top from the start. Mohammed Siraj got the early wicket of Shai Hope (8), cleaning him up with one that nipped back in. The Windies opener had hit the previous two deliveries for fours but Siraj had the last laugh.

Brandon King and Darren Bravo resisted briefly before Sundar dismissed both in the 12th over of the innings. King (13) chipped a delivery that stopped a bit to short midwicket, while Bravo was trapped lbw with one that straightened and beat the inside edge. India took a smart review to overturn the on-field decision.

Leg-spinner Chahal made a massive impact right away, sending back Nicholas Pooran (18) and Kieron Pollard (0) off consecutive deliveries. The former was beaten on the sweep and trapped in front. The hosts against needed the DRS to get the decision in their favor. Pooran became Chahal’s 100th victim in one-dayers and Pollard the 101st as the West Indies captain was clean bowled attempting an unconvincing drive.

Chahal had his third victim in his next over as Shamarh Brooks (10) edged one to the keeper while trying to defend a delivery on middle and off. India took yet another review to overturn the on-field decision of not out. Prasidh Krishna (2/29) joined the wicket-taking act by having Akeal Hosein (0) caught behind with a short ball outside off.

Holder lifts West Indies with fine half-century

Holder and Fabian Allen launched a fightback for West Indies. Chahal could have had a fourth in Holder when the former captain was on 23. However, Krishna dropped a tough chance, running to his left from deep midwicket. To make matters worse, the ball went for six. Holder whacked the leggie for another maximum in his next over. The tall batter brought up a fighting fifty off 58 balls by picking a couple off Sundar.

The eighth-wicket stand of 78 ended when Allen (29) chipped a length ball from Sundar that stopped on him straight back to the bowler. Krishna then made up for his dropped catch by having Holder caught behind for 57 with a back-of-a-length delivery that had some extra zip.

Chahal eventually got his fourth to bring West Indies’ innings to a close. He had Alzarri Joseph, who had slapped him for a six earlier, caught at long-on for 13.

