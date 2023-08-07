IND vs WI 2023, 2nd T20I: Who won yesterday’s India vs West Indies match?

West Indies defeated India by two wickets in the second T20I of the five-match series which happened in Guyana on Sunday, August 6. In a match full of ups and downs, the home team kept their nerve in the end to gain a 2-0 lead.

India won the toss and opted to bat first at the Providence Stadium. Tilak Varma's maiden half-century helped the Indian team post a 152-run total on the board. In reply, the Caribbean side cruised to 126/4, riding on Nicholas Pooran's half-century.

However, West Indies suffered a collapse after Pooran's dismissal as they slumped from 126/4 to 129/8 in the space of 13 deliveries. Akeal Hosein and Alzarri Joseph then stitched up an unbeaten 26-run stand for the ninth wicket to help West Indies win the game.

Tilak Varma lifts India after a disappointing start in Guyana

After skipper Hardik Pandya opted to bat first in Guyana, Team India's opener Shubman Gill failed to impress. Gill lost his wicket in the third over after scoring seven runs off nine balls. Soon after, Suryakumar Yadav got run out for one run.

Tilak Varma, who made his T20I debut a few days back, joined Ishan Kishan in the middle, and the two left-handed batters tried to build a partnership in the middle. They added 42 runs for the third wicket before Kishan lost his stumps to Romario Shepherd. Sanju Samson failed to get going once again in this T20I series as India were down to 74/4.

Varma then built a 42-run fifth-wicket partnership with captain Hardik Pandya to take the team's total past 100. The rising star departed to the dressing room soon after completing his maiden T20I half-century. Cameos from Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, and Arshdeep Singh helped India finish with 152/7 on the board.

Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, and Akeal Hosein bagged two wickets each for West Indies. Obed McCoy bowled an economical spell of 0/25 in four overs.

Chasing 153 for a win, West Indies lost the wicket of Brandon King on the first ball itself. Hardik Pandya dismissed him caught out. Pandya sent number three batter Johnson Charles back to the dressing room in the first over as well, as India got off to a fiery start.

Nicholas Pooran then turned the game in the Men in Maroon's favor with a 40-ball 67. Although India's spinners brought them back into the contest, Akeal Hosein and Alzarri Joseph's 29-run partnership ensured that the Caribbean team won.

India vs West Indies 2023: Who was Player of the Match in 2nd T20I?

Nicholas Pooran won the Man of the Match award for his spectacular inning of 67 runs from 40 deliveries. The left-handed batter came out to bat when the team's score was 2/2 in the first over. He played his natural game and smacked six fours and four maximums in an entertaining 40-ball 67.

When Pooran launched an all-out assault on Ravi Bishnoi in the final over of the powerplay, the momentum shifted in West Indies' favor. He smacked three fours and a six in that over, helping the home team finish with 61/3 in six overs despite being 2/2 after four balls.

Poll : Will India make a comeback and win the series 3-2? Yes No 0 votes