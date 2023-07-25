IND vs WI: "Very pleased" - Mohammed Siraj reacts to his first Player of the Match award in Tests

Indian speedster Mohammed Siraj expressed his delight after being adjudged the Player of the Match in the second Test against West Indies, which was called off due to persistent rain on the final day on Monday (July 24).

The Hyderabad-born bowler credited Indian captain Rohit Sharma for backing him before finishing with figures of 5-60 as the hosts wrapped up WI for 255 in their first innings.

The 29-year-old said that he had to dig deep, as there was not much help from the surface for pacers, which helped him grow in confidence. On the post-match show, Siraj said:

“This is my first Player of the Match award in Tests, very pleased. There wasn't much help for the pacers.

"I kept my plans simple and executed. When you pick wickets in conditions like this, you get loads of confidence. Rohit bhai asked me to believe in myself, not take any pressure and enjoy.”

For the uninitiated, Siraj has gone from strength to strength since his Test debut against Australia in Melbourne. He has scalped 52 wickets in 15 Tests away from home, including five-wicket hauls against Australia and West Indies.

Mohammed Siraj will look to continue his sublime form in red-ball going during the upcoming two-Test series in South Africa later this year. Centurion will host the first Test on Boxing Day from December 26-30.

Mohammed Siraj shines as India beat West Indies 1-0

Mohammed Siraj starred with the ball as India beat West Indies 1-0 in the two-Test series. The pacer finished with seven wickets in two games. He took two wickets in the opening Test in Dominica, which India won by an inning and 141 runs.

In the second Test, Siraj’s fifer helped India bundle out West Indies for 255 in response to India’s 438, helping the visitors take a 183-run first-innings lead. India then declared their second innings at 181-2.

Chasing 365, WI were 76-2 at Stumps on Day 4, with Jermaine Blackwood and Tagenarine Chanderpaul at the crease. With the final day washed out, the second Test ended in a draw.

