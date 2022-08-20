IND vs ZIM 2022, 2nd ODI: Shardul Thakur claims 3 as India skittle out Zimbabwe for 161

Team India pacer Shardul Thakur claimed three for 38 as the visitors bundled out Zimbabwe for 161 in the second ODI of the three-match series in Harare on Saturday (August 20).

Thakur came in as a replacement for Deepak Chahar, who was adjudged Player of the Match in the first ODI. Apart from Thakur, all the other Indian bowlers chipped in with one wicket each to keep Zimbabwe under the pump right through the innings.

Bowling first after winning the toss, India’s pacers kept things extremely tight, not allowing any freebies for the Zimbabwe openers. The hosts managed to survive for eight overs, but Mohammed Siraj struck in the ninth with some help from Sanju Samson.

Siraj got one to shape away from the off-stump and forced an edge off Takudzwanashe Kaitano’s (seven off 32) bat. Samson pulled off a brilliant one-handed catch, diving to his right.

Thakur then struck twice in the 12th over. Innocent Kaia (16 off 27) gifted his wicket away, attempting a needless pull to a short ball angling down leg. With the last ball of the over, Thakur dismissed Zimbabwe skipper Regis Chakabva (two). The right-handed batter nicked a delivery outside the off-stump, which kicked a little, to second slip.

BCCI @BCCI



A fine catch behind the stumps from Sanju Samson as Kaitano departs for 7 runs.



Live - #ZIMvIND Siraj strikes and picks up the first wicket.A fine catch behind the stumps from Sanju Samson as Kaitano departs for 7 runs.Live - bit.ly/ZIMvIND-2NDODI Siraj strikes and picks up the first wicket. A fine catch behind the stumps from Sanju Samson as Kaitano departs for 7 runs.Live - bit.ly/ZIMvIND-2NDODI #ZIMvIND https://t.co/8Szj9E355C

Zimbabwe were in further strife at 31 for four when Wesley Madhevere (two) edged a near unplayable delivery from Prasidh Krishna in the corridor of uncertainty.

Sean Williams struck a couple of big blows off Krishna, while Sikandar Raza hung around with him. However, just when it seemed like a partnership was building, Zimbabwe lost Raza for 16. The batter top-edged a wrong'un from Kuldeep Yadav and was caught at backward point.

Williams, Burl offer resistance, but Zimbabwe continue to crumble

Williams batted well for a run-a-ball 42, but Zimbabwe needed him to carry on. He lost his wicket while attempting a slog sweep off Deepak Hooda. The batter only managed to miscue the stroke and was caught at deep backward square leg. Thakur then picked up his third scalp when he bowled Luke Jongwe for six.

Axar could have had Ryan Burl’s scalp on 32, but Samson missed a stumping. However, the left-arm spinner struck in the same over as Brad Evans (nine) chopped a delivery back onto the stumps. In Axar’s previous over, Evans had overturned an lbw decision using the DRS as UltraEdge spotted a spike.

BCCI @BCCI



Another fine day out for the bowlers as Zimbabwe are all out for 161 runs in 38.1 overs.



was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets to his name.



Scorecard - #ZIMvIND Innings Break!Another fine day out for the bowlers as Zimbabwe are all out for 161 runs in 38.1 overs. @imShard was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets to his name.Scorecard - bit.ly/ZIMvIND-2NDODI Innings Break!Another fine day out for the bowlers as Zimbabwe are all out for 161 runs in 38.1 overs.@imShard was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets to his name.Scorecard - bit.ly/ZIMvIND-2NDODI #ZIMvIND https://t.co/HnfiWjvfkB

Even as Burl kept attacking at one end, he ran out of partners. Victor Nyauchi was run out without facing a ball. In a finish that was symptomatic of Zimbabwe’s woes, Tanaka Chivanga (four) was also run out following a terrible mix-up with Burl.

The latter was stranded on 39 off 47 as Zimbabwe were bundled out at the start of the 39th over.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert