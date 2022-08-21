IND vs ZIM 2022: "The first question that came to my mind is whether he is fit" - Aakash Chopra on Deepak Chahar being rested for 2nd ODI

Aakash Chopra has said that he was initially worried about any injury concerns when Deepak Chahar was rested for the second ODI against Zimbabwe.

Chahar, who snared three wickets in the first game, was given a break for the second match on Saturday, August 20. Team India bowled out the Chevrons for just 161 runs even without his services and went on to register a comfortable five-wicket win.

While reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra had the following to say about Shardul Thakur replacing Chahar in the XI:

"India made only one change in this match and that change was that Deepak Chahar was not there and Shardul Thakur was there. The first question that came to my mind was whether he (Deepak) is fit because that remains a big concern."

While observing that he was relieved after seeing the Agra-born pacer having a short bowl outside the field of play, Chopra shared the likely reason for the swing bowler being given a break, explaining:

"Later we saw Deepak walking across the boundary line and rolling his arm over, not in the game but outside. So we said it is fine, the guy is fit, he has been rested as a precaution. Let's be honest, two 50-over games in just a space of three days for someone who is returning from a long injury break, it is a lot of workload."

Chahar is returning to competitive cricket after a long injury layoff. The Chennai Super Kings seamer bowled seven overs on the trot in the first ODI and might have thus been rested for Saturday's encounter.

"One man misses out, the other man grabs that opportunity" - Aakash Chopra on Shardul Thakur shining in Chahar's absence

Shardul Thakur was the most successful Indian bowler in the second ODI [P/C: BCCI]

Chopra praised Shardul for making the best use of the opportunity he got, elaborating:

"One man misses out, the other man grabs that opportunity. Lord Thakur, if you give him an opportunity, he grabs it with both hands. He did an amazing job and picked up three wickets."

Chopra concluded by highlighting the Mumbai seamer's wicket-taking ability. The reputed commentator said:

"Lord came and picked up two wickets in an over. He has got this beautiful wicket-taking knack. Shardul is absolutely sensational. Everyone else split the wickets, they had one wicket apiece to their names. In the end, two of their players got run out as well."

Shardul finished with figures of 3/38 in the seven overs he bowled. He got rid of Innocent Kaia and Regis Chakabva in the 12th over of the Zimbabwe innings to give the Men in Blue the early ascendancy in the encounter.

