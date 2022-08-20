IND vs ZIM 2022: "Kuldeep and Chahar will pick up 4 or more wickets" - Aakash Chopra makes his predictions for 2nd ODI

Aakash Chopra expects Kuldeep Yadav and Deepak Chahar to be amongst the wickets in the second ODI between India and Zimbabwe.

The second game of the three-match series will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Saturday, August 20. While Chahar picked up three wickets in India's win in the series opener, Kuldeep went wicketless in that game.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra predicted that Kuldeep and Chahar will strike a few blows with the ball for the Men in Blue, reasoning:

"Kuldeep and Chahar will pick up four or more wickets. If India is batting first, it means bowling later. That implies the batters will run after Kuldeep, he will get wickets. Deepak Chahar might not get that much swing in such a case, he might not get three wickets but he will still get wickets."

Chopra feels KL Rahul and Shubman Gill will make decent contributions with the bat for the visitors. The former Indian opener explained:

"I believe Rahul and Gill will together score more than 80 runs. I also feel that India will win the toss and bat first and if we lose the toss, they will make us bat first. So in any case, Rahul will definitely get to bat, that's what I feel."

Gill smashed an unbeaten 82 off just 72 balls in the first game at the same venue. The stylish opener's unbroken 192-run opening-wicket partnership with Shikhar Dhawan helped Team India register an emphatic 10-wicket win in that game and did not allow Rahul to get a hit in the middle.

"Sean Williams and Sikandar Raza will score more than 75 runs" - Aakash Chopra

Sikandar Raza was in scintillating form coming into the ODI series against India

Aakash Chopra expects Sean Williams and Sikandar Raza to be amongst the runs for the Chevrons, elaborating:

"Sean Williams and Sikandar Raza will score more than 75 runs. If they get to bat first, then their chances are again extremely less but if they get to bat second, which I feel is going to happen here, then they will score more than 75 runs."

Chopra concluded by opining that India will seal the series ahead of the final game. The reputed commentator said:

"Surprise Surprise, I feel India will win the match. You also feel that, I also feel that. I think even Zimbabwe feels that they will not be able to win this match even before it has started."

Team India are certainly the favorites heading into the second game of the series. The contest could, however, become slightly more even if Rahul and co. either decide or are forced to set a target.

