IND vs ZIM 2022: "Why are you playing?" - Aakash Chopra on the mismatch between the two sides ahead of 2nd ODI

Aakash Chopra has questioned the purpose of the ongoing three-match ODI series between India and Zimbabwe.

The Men in Blue, who are without most of their first-team regulars, thrashed the hosts by 10 wickets in the first ODI at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Thursday, August 18. The visitors are expected to come up with an equally dominating performance in the second game to be played at the same venue on Saturday, August 20.

While previewing the match in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra highlighted the massive gap between the two sides, elaborating:

"Some matches are like that when they are about to start, you say why are you playing? What is it that you are going to get out of it? You get that sort of feel in India-Zimbabwe matches. The last time when India lost to Zimbabwe, the year was 2013. I was playing cricket, that was the year I gave up playing cricket."

Chopra pointed out that KL Rahul and co. will have to make it harder for themselves in the second game. The cricketer-turned-commentator observed:

"We are not talking about the opposition at all, we are talking about how we can make the task difficult for ourselves. The last game was a near-perfect match. People did not get to bat. So what do I expect here? The opposition team is not able to challenge you as much, so find ways to challenge yourselves."

Cricket fans will hope for a closer contest between the two sides on Saturday. The Indian team management will also want the same, as it would help them to judge the players' performances under slightly more pressure.

"Bat first if you win the toss" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra wants Rahul to opt to bat first if he wins the toss, saying:

"I am saying bat first if you win the toss. If you lose the toss, you will anyway get to bat first. In such a scenario, there might be some difficult questions because the new ball moves. I feel if Zimbabwe get to bowl first, they will give us a couple of early tremors."

Chopra concluded by opining that the Indian skipper is unlikely to bat at the top of the order in such a scenario. The 44-year-old stated:

"I feel Shikhar Dhawan might nick the left-arm seamer, it's just a gut feeling. I expect runs from Shubman Gill one more time. There were questions if Rahul should open, I will say you will not see Rahul open."

Aakash Chopra also reckons that Kuldeep Yadav will strike it rich with the ball if Zimbabwe are made to chase. He reasoned that the hosts' batters will be forced to go after the wrist-spinner and the big boundaries will help his cause.

