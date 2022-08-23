IND vs ZIM 2022: “Fans were singing Gujarati fafda, Axar bhai aapda” - Axar Patel admits Harare felt like Ahmedabad due to Gujarati crowd support

Team India left-arm spinner Axar Patel admitted that featuring in the one-day series in Harare felt like playing in Ahmedabad due to the huge Gujarati crowd support. He added having a similar experience during the T20Is against the West Indies that were played in the US.

Axar was a key member of the team that won the white-ball series against West Indies. He shone with the ball in the third one-dayer against Zimbabwe in Harare on Monday (August 22), claiming 2 for 30 in 10 overs.

At a post-match conference following India’s 13-run win in the final ODI, Axar was asked how he felt about the generous love being showered on him by Gujarati fans. He replied:

“When I was with the team in the US during the West Indies T20Is, there also 80-90 percent crowd was Gujarati. When I was playing there, I felt I was playing in Ahmedabad.

Today (Monday) in Harare as well, fans were wearing Gujarat Titans T shirt, shouting and singing ‘Gujarati fafda, Axar bhai aapda’. These small moments are great for them and us as well. We want to keep the fans that come to support us happy. So we take a few selfies with them and it feels good,” he added.

Axar ended the one-day series against Zimbabwe as the leading wicket-taker, claiming six scalps in three matches at an average of 12.33.

“I play every match as if it is my last” - Axar Patel on being in and out of the playing XI

Despite coming up with reasonable performances more often than not, Axar is not a fixed member of the Indian playing XI. In fact, he is often seen warming the benches when Ravindra Jadeja is available, even when he has performed in preceding matches.

Admitting that being in and out of the playing XI is not easy, the left-arm spinner commented:

“It is very tough when you play two games, then suddenly you have to sit out. And then again, after a gap, you get a couple of games. But I train my mind in a way that this is the only opportunity that I have. If I do well, I will get a second match. If I perform in that, I will get a third and so on. I play every match as if it is my last.”

He concluded:

“Yes, it is not easy, but instead of thinking about the negatives, I prefer focusing on the positives. I am getting a chance to play for India, and if I do well, I will keep improving.”

Axar has been named as one of the three standbys in the Indian squad for the upcoming Asia Cup in the UAE.

