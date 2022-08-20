IND vs ZIM 2022: “Bhai ye kya kar raha batting karni he ya nahi” - Twitterati blast KL Rahul as he decides to bowl again after winning toss in 2nd ODI

Team India captain KL Rahul won the toss in the second one-dayer against Zimbabwe in Harare on Saturday (August 20) and decided to bowl first. The visitors had done the same after winning the toss in the first match as well.

India have made one change to their playing XI for the second ODI. Pacer Deepak Chahar, who was the Player of the Match in the first one-dayer for his three-wicket haul, does not find a place. He has been replaced by all-rounder Shardul Thakur.

Twitterati, however, were more shocked over the Indian captain’s decision to bowl first. He was added to the Indian squad for the Zimbabwe tour because the think tank wanted him to get some practice ahead of the Asia Cup, which begins in the UAE on August 27.

Rather ironically, the captain did not open the batting in the first one-dayer. Eventually, he did not get a chance to bat at all. Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill walked in as openers and led the team to a 10-wicket victory in a chase of 190.

Indian cricket fans on social media slammed Rahul’s decision to bowl first again, questioning whether he was scared to bat. Here are some reactions from puzzled fans on Twitter:

Sagar Kumar Bal @IamSagarBal11 @BCCI Again bowl ? What kind of strategy. I am saying Do not open him with Rohit in Asia cup pls. I don't even understand what is his plan. We want him to spend as much as time on the pitch. If zim will give a small target today also then ? I really hope zim to gv a target of 300+. @BCCI Again bowl ? What kind of strategy. I am saying Do not open him with Rohit in Asia cup pls. I don't even understand what is his plan. We want him to spend as much as time on the pitch. If zim will give a small target today also then ? I really hope zim to gv a target of 300+.

Naji 🇮🇳 @Naji_Gill_77



But but India won the toss choose to bowl 🤡



Worst captain in indian history kl lol @BCCI Kl lol: i need some batting practice so am playing against Zim tourBut but India won the toss choose to bowl 🤡Worst captain in indian history kl lol @BCCI Kl lol: i need some batting practice so am playing against Zim tour But but India won the toss choose to bowl 🤡Worst captain in indian history kl lol 😩

Shalini Negi🇮🇳 @Shalininegi13 @BCCI Rahul Saab first bat karne me kya hua ho rha tha? Tumko acha chance milta runs banane ka ,ye kya hai @BCCI Rahul Saab first bat karne me kya hua ho rha tha? Tumko acha chance milta runs banane ka ,ye kya hai

Spectrum🇮🇳 @Spectrum2023 @BCCI @blaezihunter7 Bhai ye kya kar raha batting karni he ya nahi @BCCI @blaezihunter7 Bhai ye kya kar raha batting karni he ya nahi😭

VRTxSTORMY @blaezihunter7 @Spectrum2023 @BCCI Lord KL statpadder hain , kam target chase Krna hoga aur 0 wickets girege @Spectrum2023 @BCCI Lord KL statpadder hain , kam target chase Krna hoga aur 0 wickets girege 😊

Human @Human4567832 ,directly in Asia cup @BCCI Kl not interested to bat I think,directly in Asia cup @BCCI Kl not interested to bat I think 😒,directly in Asia cup 🙈

Vinayak Mhatre @iamvinumhatre @BCCI Zimbabwe ke samne first batting ke liye darr rahe ho kya @BCCI Zimbabwe ke samne first batting ke liye darr rahe ho kya

Tanay @AreyyTanayyy

bhai samjha isko @BCCI Pagal hai kya bhai @klrahul ? Asia Cup ke pehle match practice nhi karna hai ky? Phir se batting nhi aayi toh? Chup chap pehle batting karne ko nhi hota kya? @gandhijiii bhai samjha isko @BCCI Pagal hai kya bhai @klrahul ? Asia Cup ke pehle match practice nhi karna hai ky? Phir se batting nhi aayi toh? Chup chap pehle batting karne ko nhi hota kya?@gandhijiii bhai samjha isko

vijay kumar @vijaykumar79 @BCCI



Are we playing here for improve our stats or preparing for ICC event. Rahul Aavesh Hooda are n Asia cup but most of them are not provided chance to play here.



One more ICC event failure will dent you lot this time @BCCI @klrahul Highly defensive approach.Are we playing here for improve our stats or preparing for ICC event. Rahul Aavesh Hooda are n Asia cup but most of them are not provided chance to play here.One more ICC event failure will dent you lot this time @BCCI @klrahul Highly defensive approach.Are we playing here for improve our stats or preparing for ICC event. Rahul Aavesh Hooda are n Asia cup but most of them are not provided chance to play here. One more ICC event failure will dent you lot this time @BCCI

Siddhant Tripathi @Iamsidrtt

Kahin har n jayen isliye Zimbabwe jaisi team k khilaf bhi phle batting ni krte ki sbko chance mile khelne ka

Run chase krenge hd darze ka dar h ye @BCCI Ye team India k captain banenge 🤣🤣Kahin har n jayen isliye Zimbabwe jaisi team k khilaf bhi phle batting ni krte ki sbko chance mile khelne kaRun chase krenge hd darze ka dar h ye @BCCI Ye team India k captain banenge 🤣🤣Kahin har n jayen isliye Zimbabwe jaisi team k khilaf bhi phle batting ni krte ki sbko chance mile khelne ka Run chase krenge hd darze ka dar h ye 👎👎😠😠

Abhijith S @Abhi_mania @BCCI Why the hell did they send Rahul to this tour then, to come for the toss & ask Zim to bat, I mean the whole purpose of this tour was for him to get match practice with the bat before the Asia Cup right ? @BCCI Why the hell did they send Rahul to this tour then, to come for the toss & ask Zim to bat, I mean the whole purpose of this tour was for him to get match practice with the bat before the Asia Cup right ?

Pankaj Sharma @PankajS00984073 @BCCI Why KL was send to Zimbabwe??to get practice or without him India is not capable to win,Opting to bowl first & lowering down to his batting order clearly shows he does not want practice,he should be drop for 28th Aug.match @BCCI Why KL was send to Zimbabwe??to get practice or without him India is not capable to win,Opting to bowl first & lowering down to his batting order clearly shows he does not want practice,he should be drop for 28th Aug.match

What KL Rahul said about the decision to bowl first

Explaining the decision to bowl first after winning the toss in the second ODI, the Indian captain said:

“The surface looks a little better, a lot harder than the wicket we played on a couple of days ago. There's a bit in the air, we saw that last day as well, hopefully, we can do that again and get a few early wickets.”

India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI squads

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson (w), Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

Zimbabwe: Innocent Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (c & wk), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Tanaka Chivanga

