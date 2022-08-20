IND vs ZIM 2022: “Bhai ye kya kar raha batting karni he ya nahi” - Twitterati blast KL Rahul as he decides to bowl again after winning toss in 2nd ODI

Team India captain KL Rahul won the toss in the second one-dayer against Zimbabwe in Harare on Saturday (August 20) and decided to bowl first. The visitors had done the same after winning the toss in the first match as well.
India have made one change to their playing XI for the second ODI. Pacer Deepak Chahar, who was the Player of the Match in the first one-dayer for his three-wicket haul, does not find a place. He has been replaced by all-rounder Shardul Thakur.
Twitterati, however, were more shocked over the Indian captain’s decision to bowl first. He was added to the Indian squad for the Zimbabwe tour because the think tank wanted him to get some practice ahead of the Asia Cup, which begins in the UAE on August 27.
Rather ironically, the captain did not open the batting in the first one-dayer. Eventually, he did not get a chance to bat at all. Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill walked in as openers and led the team to a 10-wicket victory in a chase of 190.
Indian cricket fans on social media slammed Rahul’s decision to bowl first again, questioning whether he was scared to bat. Here are some reactions from puzzled fans on Twitter:
What KL Rahul said about the decision to bowl first
Explaining the decision to bowl first after winning the toss in the second ODI, the Indian captain said:
“The surface looks a little better, a lot harder than the wicket we played on a couple of days ago. There's a bit in the air, we saw that last day as well, hopefully, we can do that again and get a few early wickets.”
India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI squads
India: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson (w), Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj
Zimbabwe: Innocent Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (c & wk), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Tanaka Chivanga