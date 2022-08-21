IND vs ZIM 2022: "Pakistan would have taken 50 overs to chase it down" - Danish Kaneria after India's 5-wicket win in 2nd ODI

Danish Kaneria recently pointed out how many Pakistani fans have been saying that India lost five wickets while chasing Zimbabwe's total of 161 in the second ODI of their three-match series on Saturday.

However, he emphasized that the Indian batters played with an attacking approach during the match, chasing down the target in the 26th over itself. Kaneria suggested that Pakistan, on the other hand, would have used all 50 overs in such a scenario.

The 41-year-old stated that a lot of Pakistani batters tend to focus on their individual performances in order to safeguard their position in the team. He made these remarks while speaking on his YouTube channel.

Danish Kaneria stated:

"Many Pakistani fans have said that India lost five wickets while chasing a total of 161 against Zimbabwe. But we must consider that India had a very attacking approach and they finished the game within 25 overs. In a similar situation, Pakistan would have taken 50 overs to chase it down."

India have attained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ongoing ODI series against Zimbabwe. The KL Rahul-led side will now be eying a whitewash after having outplayed the opposition in the first two fixtures.

"Playing him in so many games in all three formats was a big mistake" - Danish Kaneria blames PCB for Shaheen Afridi's injury

Danish Kaneria stated that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) hasn't managed star pacer Shaheen Afridi's workload well. He believes that the left-armer has sustained a knee injury as he was asked to play regular matches across formats.

Kaneria said:

"Shaheen Afridi has been ruled out of the Asia Cup and the PCB is to blame for this. I had been saying this for a year that he will break down one day. The same has happened, that too ahead of a big tournament."

He added:

"There was no need for the management to play him in the Sri Lanka series. Playing him in so many games in all three formats was a big mistake."

Notably, Afridi picked up a knee injury during the first Test match against Sri Lanka last month. He has now been ruled out of the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 because of the same.

The former cricketer further added that Afridi's absence would surely benefit Team India. He opined that Pakistan do not have any other bowlers who can trouble Rohit Sharma and co.

He explained:

"Shaheen Afridi won't feature in the Asia Cup, which is a big advantage for Team India. There won't be any threat to them now. Pakistan are now left without a bowler who can make an impact early on with the new ball against India's powerpacked batting lineup."

The Asia Cup 2022 is set to be played in the UAE from August 27. India and Pakistan will battle it out in the second league match of the tournament on August 28 in Dubai.

