IND vs ZIM 2022L "Might see KL Rahul bat higher up the order" - Danish Kaneria on India's stand-in captain

Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria believes that India's stand-in captain KL Rahul might play at the No.3 position in the remaining two ODIs of the ongoing series in Zimbabwe.

KL Rahul, who returned to the Indian side after two months, didn't get to bat in the ODI series opener against the hosts as India won the game by 10 wickets. Interestingly, he didn't play as an opener, like he usually does.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaneria suggested that Rahul could be promoted up the order for the upcoming fixtures. He opined that the team management will be keen on assessing the right-handed batter's form ahead of the crucial Asia Cup 2022.

He stated:

"We might see KL Rahul bat higher up the order in the remaining games and he could play at the No.3 spot. With that, we'll learn more about the how he is timing the ball and how is form is going into the Asia Cup."

Notably, India had four opening batters - Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul in their playing XI for the first ODI. Both Dhawan and Gill are expected to retain their place as openers as they showcased stellar form in the fixture.

Rahul could be slotted into the No.3 position for the second and third ODI of the series. He will be aiming to find some form during the rubber, as there is only a short turnaround time between the Zimbabwe series and the Asia Cup.

"Deepak Chahar came back with a bang" - Danish Kaneria reserves high praise for Indian pacer

Deepak Chahar made a spectacular return to international cricket on Thursday (August 18), claiming three wickets in the ODI fixture against Zimbabwe. Kaneria lauded the pacer for his exceptional performances and stated that the Zimbabwe batters looked clueless against him.

He further added that the right-armer has worked hard on his fitness and seems to be much leaner now. Kaneria stated:

"Deepak Chahar came back with a bang. He performed admirably for his side, despite coming back after a long break. He looked leaner and fitter and also bowled at a good pace. He was hitting the right areas and was able to get swing too.

"He also used the slowed ball very wisely. Zimbabwe batters had no answers."

BCCI @BCCI



go 1-0 up in the three-match ODI series.



#ZIMvIND A brilliant comeback for @deepak_chahar9 as he is adjudged Player of the Match for his bowling figures of 3/27 #TeamIndia go 1-0 up in the three-match ODI series. A brilliant comeback for @deepak_chahar9 as he is adjudged Player of the Match for his bowling figures of 3/27 👏👏#TeamIndia go 1-0 up in the three-match ODI series.#ZIMvIND https://t.co/HowMse2blr

The Indian bowlers performed exceptionally well as they bundled out the hosts for a paltry score of 189. While wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav went wicketless in the contest, Kaneria reckons that he bowled impressively.

He elaborated:

"While Kuldeep Yadav didn't pick up a single wicket, he bowled really well. He looked in good rhythm. There are times when you hit the correct areas but still don't get wickets. There are times when you get a lot of wickets, even when you don't bowl that well."

Yadav bowled a miserly spell, conceding just 26 runs from ten overs. It is worth mentioning that he was the only Indian bowler to complete his full quota of ten overs in the clash.

The second ODI will take place on Saturday, August 20.

