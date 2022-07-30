IND vs ZIM 2022: “Did they forget there’s a player named Prithvi Shaw?” - Fans slam BCCI for ignoring Delhi Capitals opener yet again

Delhi Capitals superstar Prithvi Shaw was once again ignored as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the squad for the upcoming ODIs in Zimbabwe.

The announcement comes after Prithvi Shaw had a decent season with his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals (DC). The 22-year-old last played for Men in Blue during the Sri Lanka series in July last year.

Fans were left agitated with BCCI for once again ignoring him even in the second-string squad. Here's how Netizens reacted to the absence of Prithvi Shaw from ODI squad.

A Twitter user even questioned whether Team India have forget Prithvi Shaw's name.

"Did they forget there’s a player named Prithvi Shaw?"

Another user asked why Prithvi Shaw couldn't find a place in the ODI squad.

ICT is like that conservative person who can afford to buy Land Rover (Prithvi) but still driving old Scorpio (Shikhar)

#TeamIndia for 3 ODIs against Zimbabwe: Shikhar Dhawan (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

There is a player called Prithvi Shaw who was there on bench during IND vs ENG 2021. Kahan Gaya use dhundho

Yaar enough is enough, now Prithvi Shaw should be there in Indian team,if in that kind of match BCCI don't give a chance to him, it's our loss,he has very good future.

Bharani @bharani_bhapra @mufaddal_vohra Why Prithvi Shaw....fade...kids gets chances now days..Shaw needs more matches .. @mufaddal_vohra Why Prithvi Shaw....fade...kids gets chances now days..Shaw needs more matches ..

Roshan Balasubramanian @Robowski10 @BCCI Prithvi Shaw deserves to be in the Indian team imo. He has been overlooked for quite long now. The last time he played for India in ODIs! he was the top scorer of that Innings. @BCCI Prithvi Shaw deserves to be in the Indian team imo. He has been overlooked for quite long now. The last time he played for India in ODIs! he was the top scorer of that Innings.

Prithvi Shaw career .....

Fitness toh bahana hai

Unfit Shaw > Any youngster in India BCCI @BCCI #TeamIndia for 3 ODIs against Zimbabwe: Shikhar Dhawan (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar. #TeamIndia for 3 ODIs against Zimbabwe: Shikhar Dhawan (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar. Bcci single Handley destroyingPrithvi Shaw career .....Fitness toh bahana haiUnfit Shaw > Any youngster in India twitter.com/BCCI/status/15… Bcci single Handley destroying Prithvi Shaw career .....Fitness toh bahana hai Unfit Shaw > Any youngster in India twitter.com/BCCI/status/15…

huh @sanchi2social BCCI @BCCI #TeamIndia for 3 ODIs against Zimbabwe: Shikhar Dhawan (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar. #TeamIndia for 3 ODIs against Zimbabwe: Shikhar Dhawan (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar. Even Tripathi gets a place but not Prithvi Shaw... twitter.com/BCCI/status/15… Even Tripathi gets a place but not Prithvi Shaw... twitter.com/BCCI/status/15…

Deepanshu_V_Saraf @SarcasticSaraf @cricketaakash Time to bring in Prithvi shaw.. KL is highly Prone to injury, We should not depend on him and should opt for his replacement. @cricketaakash Time to bring in Prithvi shaw.. KL is highly Prone to injury, We should not depend on him and should opt for his replacement.

The Mumbaikar scored 283 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 152+ during the last edition of the IPL. He also fared well for Mumbai in the recently-concluded Ranji Trophy, where he scored a couple of fifties and a few 40s.

Now, he needs to bring in consistent performances in the upcoming domestic tournaments and work on fitness to stay in the fray for the selection process.

Prithvi Shaw enjoying break in Maldives

The swashbuckling batsman is currently enjoying some time off the field in one of the most popular travel destinations in Maldives. He is looking to rest and recharge ahead of upcoming tournaments like the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament, Vijay Hazare Trophy and Ranji Trophy.

He has shared a number of posts on Instagram to keep his fans engaged.

India squad for Zimbabwe ODIs: S Dhawan (C), R Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Md Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

