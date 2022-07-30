IND vs ZIM 2022: “Did they forget there’s a player named Prithvi Shaw?” - Fans slam BCCI for ignoring Delhi Capitals opener yet again

Delhi Capitals superstar Prithvi Shaw was once again ignored as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the squad for the upcoming ODIs in Zimbabwe.
The announcement comes after Prithvi Shaw had a decent season with his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals (DC). The 22-year-old last played for Men in Blue during the Sri Lanka series in July last year.
Fans were left agitated with BCCI for once again ignoring him even in the second-string squad. Here's how Netizens reacted to the absence of Prithvi Shaw from ODI squad.
A Twitter user even questioned whether Team India have forget Prithvi Shaw's name.
"Did they forget there’s a player named Prithvi Shaw?"
Another user asked why Prithvi Shaw couldn't find a place in the ODI squad.
The Mumbaikar scored 283 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 152+ during the last edition of the IPL. He also fared well for Mumbai in the recently-concluded Ranji Trophy, where he scored a couple of fifties and a few 40s.
Now, he needs to bring in consistent performances in the upcoming domestic tournaments and work on fitness to stay in the fray for the selection process.
Prithvi Shaw enjoying break in Maldives
The swashbuckling batsman is currently enjoying some time off the field in one of the most popular travel destinations in Maldives. He is looking to rest and recharge ahead of upcoming tournaments like the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament, Vijay Hazare Trophy and Ranji Trophy.
He has shared a number of posts on Instagram to keep his fans engaged.
India squad for Zimbabwe ODIs: S Dhawan (C), R Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Md Siraj, Deepak Chahar.
