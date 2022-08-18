IND vs ZIM 2022: "Do you really want to change?" - Anjum Chopra on Team India's opening conundrum

Former Indian cricketer Anjum Chopra feels Team India should consider sticking to the opening combination of Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan, despite KL Rahul's availability.

Both Gill and Dhawan were fantastic in India's 3-0 series win over West Indies last month. The 22-year-old scored three consecutive half-centuries and won the 'Player of the Series' award. Dhawan also enjoyed an excellent series and dealt extremely well with the Windies pacers.

However, with Rahul returning from injury to captain India for their upcoming series against Zimbabwe, there are doubts over Gill's spot in the team. Dhawan, who has been elected Rahul's deputy, is unlikely to be dropped.

Speaking in a video on her YouTube channel, Anjum Chopra questioned whether the Men in Blue would want to tinker with their opening combination. She opined that captain KL Rahul could choose to bat at No. 3 to add to what worked extremely well for India in the Caribbean and said:

"Shubman Gill had a brilliant series against the West Indies, where he won the Player of the Series award, scoring 205 runs from three games. Shikhar Dhawan was the second-highest run-getter with more than 160 runs. Do you really want to change such a successful opening combination? If not, then KL Rahul can slot in at No. 3."

Anjum Chopra concerned about Ishan Kishan's gametime

Anjum Chopra was left a bit baffled by India choosing Sanju Samson as their first-choice wicketkeeper ahead of Ishan Kishan for the ODIs in West Indies. Kishan has been a regular member of the ODI squad over the past few months, while Samson has never really gotten a consistent run in the team.

Chopra feels Kishan should be given some time out in the middle during the upcoming ODI series against Zimbabwe to ensure that he doesn't lose his touch. She opined:

"Ishan Kishan has been a consistent travelling member of the team. Sanju Samson has been preferred over him as the wicketkeeper-batter in ODIs. So when will he play?"

Anjum Chopra continued:

"Although Ishan isn't a part of the Asia Cup squad, he is still an important player for India. The team management must ensure that he doesn't lose his form and might think of playing him."

India will kick off their ODI series against Zimbabwe on Thursday (August 18) at the Harare Sports Club.

