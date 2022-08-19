IND vs ZIM 2022: "He allowed me to touch him"- Zimbabwe fan blushes after meeting Deepak Chahar

All-rounder Deepak Chahar enjoyed an incredible game for Team India against Zimbabwe in the first ODI on Thursday (August 18).

In what was his comeback match from injury, the pacer picked up sensational figures of 3/27 and was named the 'Player of the Match.' The Men in Blue went on to pick up a comprehensive 10-wicket victory on the back of his exploits.

After the game, Chahar took some time out to thank the fans who had come to cheer both teams. Some fans even admired the way he spoke to them and made them feel comfortable while clicking pictures.

One Zimbabwe fan spoke about how humble the all-rounder was when she asked him if she could click a picture with him. Here's what she said in a video uploaded on journalist Vimal Kumar's YouTube channel:

"It feels good. Honestly, he is very humble. It was great on his part that he allowed me to touch him (laughs), which is uncommon because people aren't always comfortable. But he is very accommodating."

The video also showed the likes of Axar Patel and Shubman Gill interacting with Indian fans from close quarters.

Deepak Chahar's thoughts on interacting with fans

In his post-match press conference, Deepak Chahar spoke about how every young cricketer dreams of interacting with the fans when they play for India. He said:

"It feels great (to interact with fans). When you play international cricket and represent your country, you dream of this happening in your childhood. So yes, it definitely feels good."

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Deepak Chahar's excellent comeback. 3 wickets for him. Deepak Chahar's excellent comeback. 3 wickets for him. https://t.co/o5e1RZeNdW

Chahar also opened up on how it felt to have fans back in the stadium after the COVID-19 pandemic caused many matches to be played behind closed doors. He added:

"In COVID times, we really missed the fans because there was no one to cheer you. You need that push from the crowd to give that extra effort, especially in the longest formats like one-dayers and Tests. When the fans are there, you play for them."

Chahar will hope to build on his effort from the first ODI when India play Zimbabwe in the second match of the series on August 20.

Can Deepak Chahar make a sensational entry into India's T20 World Cup squad? Or is it too late for him? Let us know in the comments.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anantaajith Ra