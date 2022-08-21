IND vs ZIM 2022: "How many new players will you remove and again get new players?" - Mohammad Kaif on India's likely changes for 3rd ODI

Former Team India cricketer Mohammad Kaif is not in favor of the Men in Blue making wholesale changes for the third ODI against Zimbabwe in Harare on Monday (August 22).

The visitors took a 2-0 lead in the ongoing three-match series by registering a five-wicket win in Harare on Saturday, August 20. The visitors thereby have the option to try out players waiting on the sidelines in the final game on Monday.

During a discussion on Sony Sports, Kaif was asked if he sees Team India chopping and changing their side or fielding the same playing XI in the final ODI. He replied:

"Why are you talking about chop and change? The Indian team is always stuck in chop and change. The players who are playing are also new. Shikhar Dhawan, Kuldeep Yadav and KL Rahul are the only experienced players. The rest of them are all new players. How many new players will you remove and again get new players?"

Kaif pointed out that instability in lineups hit India hard in the last two World Cups. The former Indian batter explained:

"The World Cup will come and there also chop and change. We lost the 2019 World Cup, we couldn't get the No. 4 player there. We lost last year in the UAE, there Rohit Sharma came to bat at No. 3 against New Zealand after losing to Pakistan."

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh "Suryakumar Yadav was not fit. And then Ishan Kishan and he did well as an opener, so with everyone in the leadership group including Rohit Sharma tool the decison to send Ishan Kishan as an Opener and Rohit at No.3." - Vikram Rathour "Suryakumar Yadav was not fit. And then Ishan Kishan and he did well as an opener, so with everyone in the leadership group including Rohit Sharma tool the decison to send Ishan Kishan as an Opener and Rohit at No.3." - Vikram Rathour

The Indian selectors dropped Ambati Rayudu, who was groomed for the No. 4 position ahead of the 2019 ODI World Cup. Last year, Rohit Sharma dropped to the No. 3 position in their second game against New Zealand during the T20 World Cup to accommodate Ishan Kishan at the top of the order.

"There is a lot of pressure on the coaches" - Mohammad Kaif on the plethora of players at their disposal

Avesh Khan did not play the first two ODIs against Zimbabwe

Citing the example of Avesh Khan, Kaif highlighted that coaches are under pressure at times to try out different players. He observed:

"There are so many players that there is a lot of pressure on the coaches. Avesh Khan - he is there in the Asia Cup, if you don't play him here then people can say something and it will not be good for him as well."

While suggesting that Shikhar Dhawan could be rested despite being a one-format player, Kaif concluded by opining that Deepak Chahar is likely to return to the playing XI for the final ODI. The cricketer-turned-commentator said:

"Yes, you can give Shikhar Dhawan a break because he has been playing regularly but he also plays only one format and he was the captain earlier for this tour, KL Rahul was added later. Overall, it is a difficult task but I feel Deepak Chahar will come back in the next match."

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Deepak Chahar's excellent comeback. 3 wickets for him. Deepak Chahar's excellent comeback. 3 wickets for him. https://t.co/o5e1RZeNdW

Chahar, who is returning after a long injury layoff, was rested for the second game after a 'Player of the Match' performance in the first ODI. The Chennai Super Kings bowler and Avesh might replace Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna, respectively, for the final game.

LIVE POLL Q. Should Shikhar Dhawan be rested for the final ODI against Zimbabwe? Yes No 21 votes so far

Edited by Aranya Chaudhury