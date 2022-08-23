IND vs ZIM 2022: “I was telling him 100 nahi aa raha” - Shubman Gill opens up on chat with Yuvraj Singh ahead of Zimbabwe tour 

Team India batter Shubman Gill has revealed that he had a conversation with former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh about his batting before the Zimbabwe tour. The 22-year-old said that he spoke about his anxiety over not reaching three figures, and Yuvraj asserted that it would come.

Gill notched up his maiden one-day hundred in the third match of the series against Zimbabwe in Harare on Monday (August 22). He smashed a brilliant 130 off 97 balls as India beat Zimbabwe by 13 runs.

Following his knock, he received high praise on social media. Yuvraj also took to Twitter and wrote:

“Finally!!! Well played @ShubmanGill u seriously deserved that Ton! Congratulations on your first 100. Many more to come this is just a start.”

Reacting to Yuvraj’s praise, Gill told Ishan Kishan during a conversation on bcci.tv:

“I just met him before coming to Zimbabwe and he told me that I was batting well. He advised me to bat deep if I get set. I was telling him ke 100 nahi aa raha (I am not getting 100). He told me not to worry, it will come.”

The ton against Zimbabwe was the youngster’s maiden three-figure score in international cricket. He was stranded on 98* during an ODI in West Indies due to a rain interruption. Before that, he was dismissed on 91 during the Gabba Test in January 2021, which remains his highest Test score.

“I thought it was going to come to me at an easy pace” - Shubman Gill on Sikandar Raza catch

Apart from scoring a hundred, Gill also took a superb catch in the deep to end Zimbabwe batter Sikandar Raza’s sensational innings. Raza hammered 115 off 95 and gave the Men in Blue a serious scare. Reflecting on the catch, Gill said:

“We didn’t expect the game to get so tight, but this is cricket. When the ball went in the air, at first, I thought it was going to come to me at an easy pace, but the ball was dipping. So I just dived and took the catch.”

Kishan chipped in and joked that he was worried since Gill is known for being lazy. He said:

“As a keeper and friend, I know how lazy he is. So even I was worried a little bit, but I know he’s a safe hand.”

Gill was quick to respond:

“Did you see my diving save, was that lazy?"

Despite Raza’s heroics, Zimbabwe were bowled out for 276 in their chase of 290, as India completed a 3-0 whitewash.

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert