IND vs ZIM 2022: “I used to call him a coach killer” - R Sridhar shares an interesting anecdote from Deepak Hooda’s U-19 days

Former Team India fielding coach R Sridhar has revealed an interesting story from Deepak Hooda’s U-19 days. Recalling that he used to refer to the batter as a "coach killer", Sridhar remembered him as someone who never used to get tired of practicing.

Hooda is currently part of the Indian ODI team in Zimbabwe. He has made a good start to his international career, impressing with his big-hitting skills in both ODIs and T20Is.

According to Sridhar, the right-handed batter has thrown his hat in the ring with regard to becoming a permanent member of the team. Speaking to Cricket.com, Sridhar, who has known Hooda since his U-19 days, commented:

“He’s come of age. I have known him since his U-19 days, when I was a coach there. [He was] young, enthusiastic, and hardworking. I used to call him a coach killer because he loves to practice and practice. Even during his U-19 days, he used to come up and ask, 'Sir, let's do a power-hitting session’. He loved it.”

Sridhar added that the coaching staff often had to turn down the offer as expensive balls used to be lost because Hooda would hit them way too far. The former cricketer recalled:

“We used to tell him, ‘No Deepak, you are not coming because you are hitting balls into Cubbon Park (a famous area in Bengaluru) and we are losing are expensive white kookaburra balls. You are not supposed to hit the ball there, across the road’. He used to have a laugh.”

Hooda scored 25 in the second ODI against Zimbabwe, but was dismissed for just one in the third match in Harare.

“He's going to be a fixed part of the Indian middle-order” - R Sridhar on Deepak Hooda

Sridhar asserted that he is not surprised with the batter’s big-hitting skills. He also praised the cricketer for working hard on his game and getting better.

Discussing Hooda’s growth as a cricketer, Sridhar commented:

“I am not surprised that he can hit the ball a long way. He is more organized and understands the game better. He takes a lot of singles along with his big hits. Down the ground, he is probably one of the best hitters we have in our country at the moment.”

Adding that the IPL 2022 season with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) has benefited the batter, Sridhar explained:

“The IPL, the season with LSG, him batting at the top of the order, has done him a world of good. He’s got that confidence because he has done well at the highest level. I think, very soon, he's going to be a fixed part of the Indian middle-order.”

Hooda played 15 matches in IPL 2022, smashing 451 runs, including four half-centuries, at a strike rate of 136.67.

