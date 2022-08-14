IND vs ZIM 2022: Ishan Kishan shares fun pictures with Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Avesh Khan

Young Team India opener Ishan Kishan has shared some fun pictures with teammates Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Avesh Khan on his official Instagram handle.

All four cricketers are part of India's squad for the three-match one-day series against Zimbabwe, which will be played in Harare from August 18 to 22. Kishan and Kuldeep won’t feature in the subsequent Asia Cup. Pacer Avesh has been picked in the squad even as Axar has been named as a standby.

On Sunday (August 14), Kishan took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures with Kuldeep, Axar and Avesh on social media. He uploaded the pictures with the caption:

“Travel squad 💯.”

India will be led by KL Rahul during the three-match series in Zimbabwe, while Shikhar Dhawan will be his deputy. VVS Laxman has been appointed as interim head coach for the series since Rahul Dravid will be with the main squad for the Asia Cup.

“I will work harder” - Ishan Kishan opens up on Asia Cup snub

Kishan was one of the surprise omissions from Team India’s squad for the Asia Cup T20 tournament. While he hasn’t got too many opportunities of late, he had an impressive series against South Africa at home. The left-hander smacked two fifties in five games and looked fluent throughout the T20I series.

Despite being dropped, the 24-year-old remains positive and has stated that he will work harder to make a comeback. Speaking to ANI recently, he opened up on the Asia Cup snub and said:

"I feel that what selectors do is fair. They put a lot of thought while selecting players as to who should be given the opportunity and where. It is a positive for me because if I am not selected, I will work harder and score more runs. When selectors will have confidence in me, they will obviously keep me in the team.”

Having made his T20I debut in March 2021, Kishan has scored 543 runs in 19 games at an average of 30.16 and a strike rate of 131.15. He has four half-centuries to his name, with a best of 89.

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert