IND vs ZIM 2022: "It is not going to affect him"- Maninder Singh on Shikhar Dhawan reaction to taking away captaincy

Former Indian cricketer Maninder Singh believes opener Shikhar Dhawan's performances won't dip despite Team India's captaincy being given to KL Rahul. The southpaw was earlier named skipper of the Indian team for the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe beginning on August 18 in Harare.

However, the BCCI announced on Thursday (August 11) that Rahul is fit to play in the series, thereby demoting the Delhi batter to the role of vice-captain. While it is natural for any cricketer to feel demotivated, Singh feels that won't be the case for Shikhar Dhawan.

The cricketer-turned-commentator was part of an online media interaction arranged by Sony Sports Network when he shed light on the Punjab Kings batter's temperament. Responding to Sportskeeda's query about Shikhar Dhawan's mindset ahead of the series against Zimbabwe, the former left-arm spinner said:

"Whatever I know of Shikhar Dhawan, it (taking away captaincy) is not going to affect him. He has got an amazing temperament and he isn't bothered by anything. He plays just ODIs for India, but he is performing well because he has that temperament and the right attitude. He will continue to play the game the way he knows to."

Maninder Singh on Shikhar Dhawan's goals

Dhawan is currently out of India's Test and T20I setup. That said, he remains an integral part of the Men in Blue's squad in the ODIs. But Maninder Singh is of the opinion that the Punjab Kings batter shouldn't rule himself out of playing other formats at the international level.

The former Indian cricketer reckons Dhawan still has a lot to offer to Indian cricket and can make his case stronger by having a fantastic series against Zimbabwe. On this, he stated:

"I am looking forward to seeing him make full use of his opportunity and score runs consistently so that he gets another chance in Test matches or T20Is as well."

Dhawan seems to have the backing of captain Rohit Sharma and the team management in the ODI format. However, with the likes of KL Rahul and Shubman Gill hovering around, will the veteran southpaw be able to hold onto his place till the 2023 World Cup? Let us know in the comments.

