IND vs ZIM 2022: “It was a long vacation for me” - Deepak Chahar shares his thoughts on returning from injury 

Team India’s pace-bowling all-rounder Deepak Chahar has compared his injury-enforced break from cricket to a ‘long vacation’. He, however, asserted that he is now fully fit and raring to go.

Chahar has been picked in the Indian playing XI for the first ODI against Zimbabwe in Harare on Thursday (August 18). The 30-year-old pacer’s last international match was a T20I against the West Indies in Kolkata in February this year. He picked up a hamstring injury during the series.

While rehabilitating at the NCA in Bengaluru, Chahar also suffered a back injury, which put paid to his hopes of taking any part for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2022. Speaking ahead of the first one-dayer against Zimbabwe, the pacer quipped:

"It was a long vacation for me. Now fully fit and back.”

Chahar admitted that there is a lot of competition for places in the team, and the only way he can stay in contention is by performing. He added:

“[There is] tough competition in the Indian team and it has been high since I started playing. If I get an opportunity, I can do the job with the new ball and bat in the lower-order. It is about performing and I don't think about opportunities.”

BCCI @BCCI



A look at our Playing XI for the game.



Live - #ZIMvIND Captain KL Rahul calls it right at the toss and we will bowl first in the 1st ODI.A look at our Playing XI for the game.Live - bit.ly/ZIMvIND-1STODI Captain KL Rahul calls it right at the toss and we will bowl first in the 1st ODI.A look at our Playing XI for the game.Live - bit.ly/ZIMvIND-1STODI #ZIMvIND https://t.co/QEgpf7yIp0

Asked whether he felt the conditions in Zimbabwe would assist bowlers, Chahar replied:

“It should help the seam bowlers due to the cool breeze. The stats also suggest that it helps fast bowlers early in the morning.”

Team India have won the toss and have opted to bowl first in the opening ODI of the three-match series against Zimbabwe.

“Hoping to do well if I get a chance” - Deepak Chahar on his batting

While he entered international cricket on the basis of his exploits with the ball, Chahar has played a couple of impressive knocks with the willow too. On his prowess as a batter, he commented:

“I have been working on my batting for many years, but I get very less opportunities. Last year, I batted in just four matches and I did well, so hoping to do well if I get a chance.”

The 30-year-old has registered two half-centuries in seven one-dayers. He scored 54 off 34 in the third ODI in Cape Town at the start of the year.

The right-hander also contributed a run-a-ball 38 in the third one-dayer of the series against the West Indies in Ahmedabad in February.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert