[In Picture] IND vs ZIM 2022: KL Rahul and Co. celebrate 75th Independence Day in Harare

KL Rahul and Co. on Monday, August 15, came together to celebrate India’s 75th Independence Day in Harare. The Men in Blue alongside acting head coach VVS Laxman stood tall in front of the tricolor.

The squad were seen brimming with confidence as they posed for the camera with smiles around the national flag.

Sharing the picture on Twitter, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wrote:

“#Indiaat75 #TeamIndia #ZIMvsIND”

Captain KL Rahul, his deputy Shikhar Dhawan and other players also took to social media as India celebrated the special day. Take a look:

India captain KL Rahul joined #HarGharTiranga campaign

India celebrated ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ as the nation celebrates 75 years of Independence amid patriotic fervour.

Also Read: “We used to prepare a lot the night before, getting our kites ready” - Virat Kohli shares special childhood memories of Independence Day

KL Rahul-led India gunning for ODI series win against Zimbabwe

On the work front, the Men in Blue are gearing up for the upcoming ODI series against Zimbabwe. The opening ODI will be held at Harare Sports Club on August 18, while the remaining matches are scheduled to take place on August 20 and 22.

Team India will aim to kick off the series on a bright note against the hosts. The visitors clinched a 3-0 victory in the recently concluded ODI series against West Indies.

The series marks the return of captain KL Rahul and all-rounder Deepak Chahar after a long gap. The duo are yet to play for the national side due to injuries after IPL 2022. They will look to get into the groove ahead of the Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe are brimming with confidence after thumping Bangladesh in the recently-concluded ODI series 2-1 against Bangladesh.

All-rounder Sikander Raza is in tremendous form after scoring 252 runs and scalping five wickets in the three-match series. Zimbabwe Stand-in captain Regis Chakabva and Innocent Kaia also scored centuries against Bangladesh.

The trio will stand in the way of India’s victory in the series. However, the hosts are yet to beat India since their last vicotry in June 2010. They have lost 12 consecutive ODI matches to India since then.

Also Read: “Happy Independence Day India” - Virat Kohli to Hardik Pandya, Indian cricketers share wishes as nation celebrates 75 years of independence

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think KL Rahul & Co are clear favourites against in-form Zimbabwe? Yes No 4 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Singh