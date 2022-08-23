IND vs ZIM 2022: "He has faith in his abilities" - Mohammad Kaif lauds Shubman Gill's century in 3rd ODI

Mohammad Kaif has lauded Shubman Gill for trusting his abilities and continuing with his rich vein of form in India's ODI series against Zimbabwe.

Gill smashed 130 runs off 97 deliveries in the third ODI against the Chevrons at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Monday, August 22. His maiden international century helped Team India post a formidable score of 289/8 after opting to bat first, and they went on to win the match by 13 runs.

During a discussion on Sony Sports, Kaif was asked about Shubman Gill scoring his runs while playing traditional cricket instead of resorting to the power game. The former Indian batter responded:

"He (Gill) has faith in his skill, he has faith in his abilities. He knows how to carry his form forward. He saw the bad phase when he went to England, he played in the Test match there, got out and was disappointed."

Kaif believes Gill's game is more suited to ODIs than the shortest format of the game and reasoned:

"Then when he reached West Indies, he regained his form. This format will suit him more because he takes his time while playing. He is a touch player, he got dismissed as soon as he tried to play a big shot later, lost his shape and got out."

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Performance of Shubman Gill in the last 6 ODI matches:



64(53)

43(49)

98*(98)

82*(72)

33(34)

Gill struck 15 boundaries and a six during his innings. He was eventually caught by Innocent Kaia at long-off while trying to hit a maximum of Brad Evans' bowling in the final over of the Indian innings.

"I liked his technique a lot" - Mohammad Kaif on Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill played quite a few sublime shots during his stay at the crease [P/C: Instagram]

Kaif was also appreciative of Gill's exquisite strokeplay in Monday's game, elaborating:

"He played fantastic drives today, used the sweep as well, used his feet well. He has the time, he is an organized player, he is tall. I liked his technique a lot because you have time in this format."

The cricketer-turned-commentator concluded by stating that the 22-year-old scored at a rapid pace despite not looking to muscle the ball. Kaif explained:

"He scored a hundred without making you feel that he is putting in the power. He came to bat in the 16th over and scored a century with ease. A strike rate of 134 is considered extremely good in ODIs."

Gill's strike rate of 134.02 was the best amongst all the frontline Indian batters. Although he hit just a solitary six, his ability to pierce the gaps held him in good stead.

