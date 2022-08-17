IND vs ZIM 2022: Aakash Chopra picks India's probable XI for the 1st ODI; no place for Ishan Kishan

Aakash Chopra has picked India's probable XI for the first ODI against Zimbabwe to be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Thursday, August 18.

The Indian selectors originally picked a 15-member squad for the three-match series against the African side, with Shikhar Dhawan as the skipper. KL Rahul was later added to the squad and replaced the veteran opener at the helm.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra reckoned Shubman Gill will not get a chance to bat at the top of the order, saying:

"Shubman Gill I think is a burning question because it seems like a no-brainer that you should stay with him, considering how well he performed against the West Indies. But I feel Shubman Gill will not be able to play as an opener in this match."

Chopra feels Rahul and Dhawan will open the batting for the Men in Blue. The cricketer-turned-commentator elaborated:

"KL Rahul is back as a captain. I think he will also be opening. Shikhar Dhawan will be there along with him, it will be a left and right-handed combination. It doesn't matter if I personally would have liked something else."

While explaining why Rahul should open, Chopra feels Gill is a sure-shot pick to bat at No. 3. He observed:

"KL Rahul is a very versatile player, he can bat anywhere, but the truth is also that he has not played since the IPL. So he needs some game time and it is good if he plays as an opener. Then who will play at No. 3? I think that's a foregone conclusion, if they are No. 1 and No. 2, then Shubman Gill will play at No. 3."

Gill amassed 205 runs in India's last ODI series against the West Indies. The stylish top-order batter missed his maiden international century by just two runs in the final game as India's innings was cut short due to rain.

"Tripathi might make his debut" - Aakash Chopra

Rahul Tripathi played a practice game against Northamptonshire during India's tour of England

Aakash Chopra picked Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda and Rahul Tripathi to bat in the middle order, reasoning:

"I have kept Sanju Samson at No. 4 because I don't want to play Ishan Kishan at No. 4. I have got Deepak Hooda at No. 5. After that, I have Rahul Tripathi at No. 6, who can actually bat anywhere. Tripathi might make his debut because I won't play either Ruturaj or Ishan Kishan at this number."

The former Indian batter picked two spinners and three seamers to complete his XI.

"Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna - that's my XI."

Aakash Chopra's probable India XI for the 1st ODI: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

