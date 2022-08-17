IND vs ZIM 2022: "Probably the board and selectors didn't want to name Rahul"- Paul Valthaty on Shikhar Dhawan-KL Rahul captaincy saga

Former Indian cricketer Paul Valthaty believes Shikhar Dhawan will not let the episode of his captaincy handed over to KL Rahul affect him in the upcoming ODI series against Zimbabwe. The 38-year-old, in fact, lauded the clarity shown by the Indian team management as well as the selectors to back their 'designated' vice-captain to take over the reins.

Valthaty reckons that the selectors may not have been sure about whether KL Rahul will recover in time for the ODI series and hence, didn't name him in the initial squad.

Speaking in an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda facilitated by SONY, here's what Paul Valthaty had to say about the events that unfolded:

"I don't think (it will affect Dhawan) because one thing you know about this Indian team management is that there is clarity between the selectors, the players, and the board. So there would have been clarity that since KL Rahul is the designated vice-captain, he will take over whenever Rohit is unavailable.

"Probably the board and selectors didn't want to name KL Rahul because they might not be sure whether he would clear the fitness test."

Shikhar Dhawan @SDhawan25 Kudos to team for the amazing face-off! #IndvsWI Talent wins game but teamwork and intelligence wins championship!Kudos to team for the amazing face-off! Talent wins game but teamwork and intelligence wins championship! 🙌 Kudos to team for the amazing face-off! 😍👏 #IndvsWI https://t.co/jMZOjWiTN6

Shikhar Dhawan is a gracious cricketer - Paul Valthaty

Paul Valthaty also claimed that he knew Shikhar Dhawan personally and that the 36-year-old will be focused on his performances with the bat rather than being worried about the captaincy episode.

Kunal Yadav @kunaalyaadav Shikhar Dhawan: "KL Rahul is one of the main players of the team. Good news is he's back in the team." #TeamIndia Shikhar Dhawan: "KL Rahul is one of the main players of the team. Good news is he's back in the team." #TeamIndia https://t.co/wkRcr5SLEK

The former Rajasthan Royals (RR) player believes the two senior players in the team understand the bigger picture and will be driven to work in that direction. He stated:

"I know Shikhar Dhawan personally and he is a gracious cricketer who won't take these things to heart. So the focus will be to perform well in the Zimbabwe series and carry the form into the Asia Cup."

Did the selectors do the right thing by demoting Shikhar Dhawan to vice-captaincy at the eleventh hour? Will it affect his form and confidence? Let us know in the comments.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ankush Das