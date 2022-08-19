IND vs ZIM 2022: "It's only one match" - Rohan Gavaskar on Deepak Chahar's performance helping his cause for the T20 World Cup squad

Rohan Gavaskar feels it is too early to say if Deepak Chahar should be in India's T20 World Cup squad based on his performance in just one game.

Chahar registered figures of 3/27 in the first ODI against Zimbabwe in Harare on Thursday, August 18. His early strikes helped the Men in Blue bowl out the hosts for just 189 runs and the visitors went on to register an emphatic 10-wicket win.

During an interaction on the Sports 18 show 'Sports Over the Top', Gavaskar was asked whether Chahar's performance will help his cause to be a part of the T20 World Cup squad. He replied:

"Absolutely, but it's only one match. He has come back from a long injury layoff. It's one match, he has done really well. He had control over inswing and outswing. But again what we did see yesterday was that there were a couple of loose deliveries from him."

Gavaskar reckons the swing bowler will certainly be in the mix if he continues to perform the way he did in the first game. The former Indian all-rounder said:

"That also was because he was rusty, there would have been a little bit of nerves, making a comeback after a big injury break. But he has done his chances no harm. If he keeps performing like he has in that first ODI, he is definitely throwing his hat in the ring to be selected."

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Deepak Chahar won the player of the match award, playing a match after 6 months due to injury - he has made the come back more special. Deepak Chahar won the player of the match award, playing a match after 6 months due to injury - he has made the come back more special.

Deepak Chahar's last competitive game was a T20I against the West Indies in February this year. The 30-year-old has been named in the reserves for the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 and was presumably sent to Zimbabwe to prove his match fitness.

"Precision in line and length" - Saba Karim on Deepak Chahar's spell in 1st ODI

Deepak Chahar is a potent weapon with the new ball

Saba Karim was also asked about his views on Chahar's comeback. The former Indian selector responded:

"Superb comeback, after a long layoff it is not easy, more so for a pace bowler to get his rhythm. But he did all that quite easily. Excellent control over the swinging deliveries. Precision in line and length, extremely immaculate."

While lauding Chahar for effectively using the short ball, Karim opined that the Agra-born pacer will certainly be in the selectors' scheme of things, elaborating:

"He had the smartness to bowl a short delivery that helped him to pick up the first wicket. These are healthy signs for Deepak Chahar and I am sure with this kind of performance, it will really help the Indian selectors to also think of him as an incredible addition to India's white-ball teams."

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Deepak Chahar's excellent comeback. 3 wickets for him. Deepak Chahar's excellent comeback. 3 wickets for him. https://t.co/o5e1RZeNdW

Chahar surprised Innocent Kaia with a short delivery and had him caught by Sanju Samson behind the wickets. Tadiwanashe Marumani and Wesley Madhevere were his other victims, both falling prey to pitched-up swinging deliveries.

