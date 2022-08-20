IND vs ZIM 2022: "Couple of reasons why KL Rahul held himself back" - Saba Karim on whether Indian skipper should have opened in 1st ODI

Saba Karim has explained why KL Rahul opted not to open the batting in the first ODI between India and Zimbabwe.

The Men in Blue fielded Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan as their openers in the first game on Thursday, August 18. With the duo chasing down the 190-run target without getting separated, Rahul, who was slated to bat at No. 4, did not get a hit in the middle.

During an interaction on the Sports 18 show 'Sports Over the Top, Karim was asked whether the Indian skipper should have opened the batting in the first ODI. He replied:

"Logically yes, but I think couple of reasons why KL Rahul held himself back. Number one - they didn't want to break a successful opening partnership that has formed recently between Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan. They wanted to continue with that."

Karim added that the Indian think tank is looking to bat Rahul in the middle order in ODI cricket. The former Indian wicketkeeper-batter said:

"Secondly, the way the Indian team management has perceived KL Rahul's position in the ODI setup is in the middle order, either it can be at No. 4 or No. 5. I feel it was for these reasons that Rahul has decided to bat lower down the order."

Team India have had a hugely successful opening combination of Rohit Sharma and Dhawan in 50-over cricket. They are likely to persist with that pair at least until the ODI World Cup next year and are therefore looking to bat Rahul in the middle order.

"It would depend on whether they are batting first or second" - Rohan Gavaskar on whether KL Rahul may open in 2nd ODI

KL Rahul batted at the top of the order in the ODI series against South Africa earlier this year

Rohan Gavaskar was asked if Rahul might open in the second ODI. He responded:

"It would depend on whether they are batting first or second. If you are batting first, then I think you might still see him bat at maybe No. 3 or No. 4, and as Saba said keep that opening partnership of Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan at the top. They have been outstanding, in a short span they have had three century partnerships."

Gavaskar reckons Rahul might move to the top of the order if the visitors are chasing a below-par score. The former Indian all-rounder reasoned:

"If you are batting second and if it's a low target, then you might see KL Rahul open because he needs game time, he needs to spend some time in the middle in a match environment."

Rahul is returning to competitive cricket after a long layoff. The 30-year-old might therefore want to spend some time in the middle and preferably as an opener, a position he is likely to occupy in the upcoming Asia Cup 2022.

