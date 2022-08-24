"No. 3 might be a spot for him" - Scott Styris on whether Shubman Gill could replace Shikhar Dhawan as Rohit Sharma's opening partner

Scott Styris reckons Shubman Gill might be better suited for the No. 3 position in India's ODI batting order instead of replacing Shikhar Dhawan as opener.

Gill was the standout Indian batter in the recent ODI series against the West Indies and Zimbabwe, bagging back-to-back Player of the Series awards. Dhawan also gave a decent account of himself in the two series andstrung together a few excellent partnerships with Gill in the four ODIs they opened together.

During an interaction on the Sports 18 show 'Sports Over the Top', Styris was asked about the possibility of Gill replacing Dhawan as Rohit Sharma's opening partner in ODIs. He replied:

"That is such a tough question, and the reason I say that is because you have got four or five players who can all open and do a terrific job. Maybe Shubman Gill has to bide his time a little bit or as we saw, No. 3 might be a spot for him."

Styris added that multiple factors need to be taken into account before making the call. The former New Zealand all-rounder explained:

"The question you have is do (is) you simply pick on who is in best form at that time, or does what they have done in the past count for anything, what they have done in the ICC events. All of these things come into the equation."

Dhawan enjoys an exceptional record in ICC events. The veteran opener and Rohit Sharma are one of the most successful pairs in ODI history, having amassed 5170 runs at an excellent average of 45.35 in 116 innings.

"He is putting pressure on Shikhar Dhawan" - Scott Styris on Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill scored his maiden international century in the final ODI against Zimbabwe.

Scott Styris acknowledged that Gill's exploits are putting pressure on Dhawan, saying:

"How much of a future do you think Shubman Gill has got? I think he has got a huge future in front of him for this Indian side. Yes is the answer; he is putting pressure on Shikhar Dhawan."

Styris, though, feels Dhawan still has an edge over the youngster. The cricketer-turned-analyst explained:

"Does he (Gill) go over the top of him (Dhawan)? I still think they love that left-handed option. There aren't too many top-order left-handers who are taking the game by the scruff of the neck in Indian cricket as an opener, and therefore Shikhar Dhawan has that going in his favour."

Dhawan's presence as an opener gives the Men in Blue a much-needed left and right-handed combination at the top of the order. The Delhiite will, however, have to be at his consistent best to retain his place in the team for the ODI World Cup next year.

