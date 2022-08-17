IND vs ZIM 2022: "Shikhar Dhawan and Deepak Hooda will together score more than 80 runs" - Aakash Chopra makes his predictions for 1st ODI

Aakash Chopra expects Shikhar Dhawan and Deepak Hooda to be amongst the runs in the first ODI between India and Zimbabwe.

The first game of the three-match series will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Thursday, August 18. The remaining two ODIs will also be played at the same venue on Saturday, August 20, and Monday, August 22.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra predicted decent contributions from Dhawan and Hooda with the bat for Team India, saying:

"I am saying Shikhar Dhawan and Deepak Hooda will together score more than 80 runs, which means Hooda will play, but at which number will he play?"

Chopra reckons Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj will strike a few blows with the ball for the Men in Blue. The former Indian opener stated:

"Kuldeep Yadav and Siraj will together pick up four or more wickets. By the way, Axar Patel is also there. Who will be the other fast bowler if Siraj plays and when will Kuldeep bowl? That's the question."

Kuldeep Yadav notably snared three wickets in the last T20I of the recently concluded series against the West Indies. However, he has not played an ODI since February 2022.

Siraj, on the other hand, picked up four wickets in three matches during the 50-over series against the Windies.

"Sikandar Raza will score more than 40 runs and pick up two wickets" - Aakash Chopra

Sikandar Raza scored two centuries in the ODI series against Bangladesh [P/C: Twitter]

Aakash Chopra feels Sikandar Raza will excel as an all-rounder for the hosts. He reasoned:

"Sikandar Raza will score more than 40 runs and pick up two wickets as well. He is in that kind of form, you know that."

Chopra concluded by predicting an Indian win in the series opener. The reputed commentator said:

"India will win this match, that's what I feel, that's what I believe. I see a lot of their (Zimbabwe's) players missing. I am not seeing Craig Ervine, Sean Williams and Blessing Muzarabani, who is a very good fast bowler. Sorry Zimbabwe, the opposition team is strong and your team is looking weak."

Adam Theo🇿🇼🏏 #RegisterToVote @AdamTheofilatos Zimbabwe will be without Sean Williams, Craig Ervine, Blessing Muzarabani and Wellington Masakadza for the India series. Yikes. Zimbabwe will be without Sean Williams, Craig Ervine, Blessing Muzarabani and Wellington Masakadza for the India series. Yikes.

Regular Zimbabwe skipper Craig Ervine has been ruled out of the ODIs against India due to a hamstring injury. Regis Chakabva, who led the Chevrons against Bangladesh, will continue to lead the side against the visiting Indians.

