IND vs ZIM 2022: “I am sure he will gain a lot from this tour” - Shikhar Dhawan on KL Rahul’s return to international cricket

Veteran Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan reckons that the Zimbabwe tour will be a good opportunity for KL Rahul to get some crucial game time ahead of the Asia Cup. He also termed Rahul one of the main players in the current Indian setup.

Dhawan was initially named captain for the three-match one-day series against Zimbabwe, which begins on Thursday (August 18). However, after Rahul received the green signal from BCCI's medical team, he was added to the squad and named skipper. Dhawan is now serving as Rahul’s deputy on the tour.

The Zimbabwe series will be Rahul’s first international assignment since the white ball series at home against the West Indies in February. Asked how crucial the tour is for the 30-year-old, Dhawan admitted at the pre-series press conference:

“It's very good news that KL is back and is leading the side. He is one of the main players of the Indian team. As the Asia Cup is coming ahead, it’s a good outing for him. I am sure he will gain a lot from this tour.”

Rahul was expected to make a comeback for the T20Is against West Indies. However, he tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the series and was subsequently ruled out.

On an individual note, Dhawan seems to be in a happy space despite the fact that he is only playing one format of the game. Asked how he manages to remain calm irrespective of the circumstances, the 36-year-old attributed it to spirituality. He explained:

“I have achieved this (calmness) through spirituality. Like cricket, I practice that as well. I try to pass that on to the youngsters because, as cricketers, we are living our dream. We are playing for so many years, so we must live that dream happily. (We) try not to focus on the negatives, but instead turn those into positives and enjoy life.”

Dhawan was in charge when India beat the West Indies 3-0 during the ODI series in the Caribbean.

“Want to play well and score runs” - Shikhar Dhawan on expectations from Zimbabwe series

On his expectations from the one-day series, the opener asserted that he wants to play positively and do well, just like he performed in the West Indies. He said:

“I want to play well and score runs. I had a good tour of the West Indies and want to do well here as well. I will go out and play with a positive mindset. It’s a good opportunity for me.”

UPDATE - Shahbaz Ahmed replaces injured Washington Sundar for Zimbabwe series.

Dhawan scored 168 runs in three one-dayers in the Caribbean at an average of 56 and a strike rate of 82.35.

