IND vs ZIM 2022: "Shubman Gill era begins now..." - Fans go gaga over Gill as youngster slams maiden ODI hundred

After falling just short of a maiden ODI hundred despite ending up unbeaten on two occasions (98*, 82*) this year, Shubman Gill finally broke the jinx in the third ODI against Zimbabwe in Harare on Monday.

The 22-year-old smashed 130 runs off just 97 balls to show why he is called a 'generational talent' by many Indian fans. On a pitch where almost all the other batters struggled, Gill batted at a strike rate of above 130, which is absolutely sensational in this format of the game.

Fans on Twitter hailed Shubman Gill for the ease with which he scored his runs on a tricky surface. Many feel that with his incredible form of late, he might even become Team India's opener for next year's ODI World Cup.

Here are some of the reactions:

Raja Sekhar Yadav @cricketwithraju

98* against west Indies 2022

82* against Zimbabwe 2022



The wait is finally over. gill scored his maiden international century today .



The beginning of an era 91 at gabba (bgt 2020)98* against west Indies 202282* against Zimbabwe 2022The wait is finally over. gill scored his maiden international century todayThe beginning of an era 91 at gabba (bgt 2020)98* against west Indies 202282* against Zimbabwe 2022The wait is finally over. gill scored his maiden international century today 😍.The beginning of an era 🔥

gautam @itzgautamm Played, prince! This is just the beginning.



Shubman Gill era begins now… Played, prince! This is just the beginning.Shubman Gill era begins now… https://t.co/5j8ALZHbq4

Cricketwallah @cricketwallah Congrats @ShubmanGill on maiden ODI hundred. The first of many one hopes! Congrats @ShubmanGill on maiden ODI hundred. The first of many one hopes!

Karan @karannpatelll Karan @karannpatelll Shubman Gill is now ready to carry forward legacy of Virat Kohli in all 3 formats. Shubman Gill is now ready to carry forward legacy of Virat Kohli in all 3 formats. https://t.co/Hh9g1JgECg Journey has begun twitter.com/karannpatelll/… Journey has begun twitter.com/karannpatelll/…

ayaan. @AyanMusk Gill is built different. India's loss if he is not the opener of the team at WC23. Gill is built different. India's loss if he is not the opener of the team at WC23.

Nikhil 🏏 @CricCrazyNIKS Maiden ODI ton for Gill Saab. First of the many, many, many to come in the future. He has played some exceptional shots on a deck not many have got going, he's batted at over 100 SR, top class effort. Maiden ODI ton for Gill Saab. First of the many, many, many to come in the future. He has played some exceptional shots on a deck not many have got going, he's batted at over 100 SR, top class effort.

Manya @CSKian716 Kishan and Hooda gave their sacrifice to finally get Shubhman out of the 90s. Kishan and Hooda gave their sacrifice to finally get Shubhman out of the 90s.

Cricket 🏏 Lover // Get well soon Bumrah ♥️ @CricCrazyV India's Number 3 Batsman scoring a century in ODIs 🥺 India's Number 3 Batsman scoring a century in ODIs 🥺

ႽẘΔS_ЯÍႽ🇮🇳 @mrchampion036z ️ Classic Shubman Gill 🥺🫡🥵 He is arrived️ Classic Shubman Gill 🥺🫡🥵 He is arrived 💝✨️ Classic Shubman Gill 🥺🫡🥵💯💥 https://t.co/TCIqBmXz9s

Akshay @viratkohliofc Literally everyone was struggling so much. Gill has shown why he is best talent in india. Literally everyone was struggling so much. Gill has shown why he is best talent in india.

Archith @UtdArc Look at that smile, the sense of accomplishment after so many missed opportunities Look at that smile, the sense of accomplishment after so many missed opportunities https://t.co/nCWy1Bfpon

Shivani Shukla @iShivani_Shukla Hundred for Shubman Gill. The way he batted, looked like he was batting on different pitch altogether.



More to come boy! Hundred for Shubman Gill. The way he batted, looked like he was batting on different pitch altogether. More to come boy!

Cpt KSHITIJ PANDEY @dr_fluffy_



Well played young man , this is just the beginning.



He is a special player and a Generational talent



#Shubmangill #INDvsZIM #maidencentury Sensational Shubhman- 100 off 82 , that’s how you make the most of the opportunities that you get !Well played young man , this is just the beginning.He is a special player and a Generational talent Sensational Shubhman- 100 off 82 , that’s how you make the most of the opportunities that you get ! Well played young man , this is just the beginning.He is a special player and a Generational talent 💕#Shubmangill #INDvsZIM #maidencentury https://t.co/fCou9tWI1B

Jyran⚘ @Jyran45 Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Sanju Samson, all three do not use the bat to hit the ball, they seem to have used a musical instrument.🥵 Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Sanju Samson, all three do not use the bat to hit the ball, they seem to have used a musical instrument.🥵🔥😍 https://t.co/cG0w5ndmd4

🤸‍♂️ @FrontfootPunch_ Gill control rate is 99% 🤯 Gill control rate is 99% 🤯

Irfan Pathan @IrfanPathan for this youngster First of manyfor this youngster @ShubmanGill well done First of many 💯 for this youngster @ShubmanGill well done 👏

Shubman Gill powers India to 289/8

Skipper KL Rahul won the toss and for the first time in the ongoing three-match series, elected to bat first. The idea was to get himself some time in the middle before the Asia Cup, with the visitors having already won the series.

The conditions were understandably tricky and both Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan took their time to settle. By the time they tried to break the shackles, both perished.

Shubman Gill had quite a task at hand because he couldn't afford to take his own sweet time with even Ishan Kishan struggling at the other end. The swashbuckling right-hander kept the scoreboard ticking and once he found his rhythm, Gill pressed the accelerator.

Gradually, even Ishan began scoring at a brisk pace and the duo brought India out of a tricky situation. While both Ishan and Deepak Hooda were dismissed, Gill seemed to be batting on a completely different track as he scored his maiden ODI hundred off just 82 balls.

His next 30 runs came in just 14 balls and that showed the 22-year-old's ability to change gears with ease. At the halfway stage of the first innings, it didn't look like India would ultimately get to 289/8.

With his spectacular showing, Gill has made a strong case for himself to be in the ODI playing XI even when the senior players return.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee