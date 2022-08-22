Create

IND vs ZIM 2022: "Shubman Gill era begins now..." - Fans go gaga over Gill as youngster slams maiden ODI hundred

Shubman Gill looked relieved after finally reaching his maiden ODI hundred. (P.C.:Twitter)
Shubman Gill looked relieved after finally reaching his maiden ODI hundred. (P.C.:Twitter)
reaction-emoji
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Modified Aug 22, 2022 05:24 PM IST

After falling just short of a maiden ODI hundred despite ending up unbeaten on two occasions (98*, 82*) this year, Shubman Gill finally broke the jinx in the third ODI against Zimbabwe in Harare on Monday.

The 22-year-old smashed 130 runs off just 97 balls to show why he is called a 'generational talent' by many Indian fans. On a pitch where almost all the other batters struggled, Gill batted at a strike rate of above 130, which is absolutely sensational in this format of the game.

Fans on Twitter hailed Shubman Gill for the ease with which he scored his runs on a tricky surface. Many feel that with his incredible form of late, he might even become Team India's opener for next year's ODI World Cup.

Here are some of the reactions:

take a bow, indeed. Class knock by Shubman Gill 🔥 #INDvsZIM https://t.co/UAn04x68Zn
91 at gabba (bgt 2020)98* against west Indies 202282* against Zimbabwe 2022The wait is finally over. gill scored his maiden international century today 😍.The beginning of an era 🔥
Played, prince! This is just the beginning.Shubman Gill era begins now… https://t.co/5j8ALZHbq4
Congrats @ShubmanGill on maiden ODI hundred. The first of many one hopes!
Journey has begun twitter.com/karannpatelll/…
Gill is built different. India's loss if he is not the opener of the team at WC23.
Maiden ODI ton for Gill Saab. First of the many, many, many to come in the future. He has played some exceptional shots on a deck not many have got going, he's batted at over 100 SR, top class effort.
Kishan and Hooda gave their sacrifice to finally get Shubhman out of the 90s.
India's Number 3 Batsman scoring a century in ODIs 🥺
He is arrived 💝✨️ Classic Shubman Gill 🥺🫡🥵💯💥 https://t.co/TCIqBmXz9s
Ab hum vo Gill nhi rahe jo 90 banake khush hojate the 😏#Shubmangill #Century #INDvsZIM https://t.co/1Hdm9HN6Co
Literally everyone was struggling so much. Gill has shown why he is best talent in india.
SHUB"What a MAN" Gill💯@ShubmanGill #ZIMvIND
Look at that smile, the sense of accomplishment after so many missed opportunities https://t.co/nCWy1Bfpon
Hundred for Shubman Gill. The way he batted, looked like he was batting on different pitch altogether. More to come boy!
Sensational Shubhman- 100 off 82 , that’s how you make the most of the opportunities that you get ! Well played young man , this is just the beginning.He is a special player and a Generational talent 💕#Shubmangill #INDvsZIM #maidencentury https://t.co/fCou9tWI1B
Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Sanju Samson, all three do not use the bat to hit the ball, they seem to have used a musical instrument.🥵🔥😍 https://t.co/cG0w5ndmd4
Gill control rate is 99% 🤯
First of many 💯 for this youngster @ShubmanGill well done 👏

Shubman Gill powers India to 289/8

Skipper KL Rahul won the toss and for the first time in the ongoing three-match series, elected to bat first. The idea was to get himself some time in the middle before the Asia Cup, with the visitors having already won the series.

The conditions were understandably tricky and both Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan took their time to settle. By the time they tried to break the shackles, both perished.

Shubman Gill had quite a task at hand because he couldn't afford to take his own sweet time with even Ishan Kishan struggling at the other end. The swashbuckling right-hander kept the scoreboard ticking and once he found his rhythm, Gill pressed the accelerator.

Gradually, even Ishan began scoring at a brisk pace and the duo brought India out of a tricky situation. While both Ishan and Deepak Hooda were dismissed, Gill seemed to be batting on a completely different track as he scored his maiden ODI hundred off just 82 balls.

His next 30 runs came in just 14 balls and that showed the 22-year-old's ability to change gears with ease. At the halfway stage of the first innings, it didn't look like India would ultimately get to 289/8.

With his spectacular showing, Gill has made a strong case for himself to be in the ODI playing XI even when the senior players return.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
reaction-emoji

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...