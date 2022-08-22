IND vs ZIM 2022: "Shubman Gill era begins now..." - Fans go gaga over Gill as youngster slams maiden ODI hundred

After falling just short of a maiden ODI hundred despite ending up unbeaten on two occasions (98*, 82*) this year, Shubman Gill finally broke the jinx in the third ODI against Zimbabwe in Harare on Monday.
The 22-year-old smashed 130 runs off just 97 balls to show why he is called a 'generational talent' by many Indian fans. On a pitch where almost all the other batters struggled, Gill batted at a strike rate of above 130, which is absolutely sensational in this format of the game.
Fans on Twitter hailed Shubman Gill for the ease with which he scored his runs on a tricky surface. Many feel that with his incredible form of late, he might even become Team India's opener for next year's ODI World Cup.
Here are some of the reactions:
Shubman Gill powers India to 289/8
Skipper KL Rahul won the toss and for the first time in the ongoing three-match series, elected to bat first. The idea was to get himself some time in the middle before the Asia Cup, with the visitors having already won the series.
The conditions were understandably tricky and both Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan took their time to settle. By the time they tried to break the shackles, both perished.
Shubman Gill had quite a task at hand because he couldn't afford to take his own sweet time with even Ishan Kishan struggling at the other end. The swashbuckling right-hander kept the scoreboard ticking and once he found his rhythm, Gill pressed the accelerator.
Gradually, even Ishan began scoring at a brisk pace and the duo brought India out of a tricky situation. While both Ishan and Deepak Hooda were dismissed, Gill seemed to be batting on a completely different track as he scored his maiden ODI hundred off just 82 balls.
His next 30 runs came in just 14 balls and that showed the 22-year-old's ability to change gears with ease. At the halfway stage of the first innings, it didn't look like India would ultimately get to 289/8.
With his spectacular showing, Gill has made a strong case for himself to be in the ODI playing XI even when the senior players return.