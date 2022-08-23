IND vs ZIM 2022: "Stick to cricket lads" - Yuvraj Singh unleashes hilarious one-liner to troll Team India's dance moves

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh was regarded as a 'party animal' back in his days with the national team and has shown off his dance moves quite a few times. The 40-year-old provided a funny response when he saw Team India players dancing in a reel posted by Shikhar Dhawan on Instagram.

Players in the video were seen celebrating their 3-0 win over Zimbabwe by dancing to a famous party song. Dhawan, Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill in particular were pulling off some hilarious dance moves. Yuvraj couldn't stop himself from leaving a comment that read:

"Stick to cricket lads"

Team India's takeaways from the ODI series against Zimbabwe

Although the ODI World Cup is still more than a year away, the series against Zimbabwe was crucial for some fringe players to get some much-needed gametime. Their exploits will also help them push the first-choice players for a spot in the playing XI.

The biggest takeway was Shubman Gill's incredible form as the youngster lit up the series with 245 runs. He also smashed his maiden international hundred and the team will hope that there are many more to come.

With his performances, Gill has made a statement and could be in contention for a spot in the squad for next year's ODI World Cup.

The likes of Deepak Chahar, Axar Patel and KL Rahul will travel with the main team for the Asia Cup. While Chahar and Patel were impressive with the ball, Rahul looked a bit rusty at the top upon his return from injury.

The stand-in skipper for the series could muster only 31 runs in three matches and this will be a worrying sign for the management. They will hope Rahul finds his form in the upcoming Asia Cup 2022, set to begin on August 28.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra