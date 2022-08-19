IND vs ZIM 2022: "The world is against you" - Aakash Chopra lauds Shikhar Dhawan's knock in 1st ODI

Aakash Chopra has lauded Shikhar Dhawan for silencing the naysayers with a match-winning knock in the first ODI against Zimbabwe.

Dhawan scored an unbeaten 81 off 113 deliveries in the first game of the three-match series at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Thursday, August 18. The veteran opener strung together an unbroken 192-run first-wicket partnership with Shubman Gill to help Team India register an emphatic 10-wicket win.

While reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra was all praise for Dhawan, saying:

"It is a simple story for Shikhi boy (Shikhar). The guy scores runs whenever he gets an opportunity. So I am extremely happy, Shikhi boy keep going. Backs to the wall, the world is against you but he is continuing to do his job because he is a happy-go-lucky guy."

Chopra pointed out that Dhawan did not let the selectors' decision to replace him as skipper with KL Rahul affect his game. The former Indian opener explained:

"He was the captain for the series, suddenly KL Rahul is para-dropped and he doesn't remain the captain. When he was asked, he said how does it make a difference to him, he is happy KL is back, he will just play his flute and do the same with the opposition team as well."

Dhawan was originally named the captain of the Indian squad for the ODI series against Zimbabwe, with Rahul absent due to injury. However, the latter was added to the squad after proving his fitness and took over as captain as well, with Dhawan named as his deputy.

"Shikhar Dhawan is saying repeatedly that he has to play the 2023 World Cup" - Aakash Chopra

Shikhar Dhawan is known for raising his game in ICC events

Aakash Chopra added that Dhawan's performances will help his chances of staying is in India's plans for next year's ODI World Cup. He said:

"He batted well once again, played aggressively this time, batted till the end, remained not out. Shikhar Dhawan is saying repeatedly that he has to play the 2023 World Cup."

Chopra concluded by stating that while Team India can try a plethora of openers in T20I cricket, Dhawan cannot be left out of the ODI side. The renowned commentator elaborated:

"You can play anyone you want - Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad or any other opener - in T20 cricket. He (Dhawan) is a giant of ODI cricket and you cannot move him. He is doing his job extremely well."

Dhawan has amassed 6574 at an excellent average of 45.97 in the 156 ODIs he has played to date. The Delhiite has been at the top of his game in recent times, having averaged more than 50 with the bat in each of the last three years.

