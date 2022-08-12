IND vs ZIM 2022: "There would be a lot of shouting in the change room and they were playing this fearful brand of cricket" - Zimbabwe head coach Dave Houghton reflects on the team's transition

The Zimbabwe cricket team is in the midst of a major transition period under head coach Dave Houghton. The nation had slid down in terms of quality following the departure of several senior players.

Amid all the setbacks and misfortunes, the team have been catalyzed by a reassuring campaign against Bangladesh, where they secured multiple series victories. The Regis Chakabva-led side faces a much more formidable challenge in the form of the visiting Indian side, albeit with several prominent senior players missing.

Reflecting on how the Zimbabwe squad functioned when he took charge of the team in June, Houghton said in an interview with Sportstar:

"When I took over the team six weeks ago, they were on a losing spree and the spirit was quite let down. The biggest change I have tried to bring back is to give them a freedom to play."

The former Zimbabwe player added:

"They were so scared of making mistakes, of losing, so on and so forth. There would be a lot of shouting in the change room and they were playing this fearful brand of cricket where they could not express themselves at all."

Under Houghton, Zimbabwe managed to cement their place in the qualification round of the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. They have been slotted into Group B of the first round alongside West Indies, Ireland and Scotland.

"We know that India could probably put out three or four sides and perhaps be first, second, third, fourth in world cricket" - Dave Houghton

Team India, led by KL Rahul, will partake in a three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe from August 18 onwards. The selection committee named a second-string squad for the assignment with the primary focus on the 2022 Asia Cup in the UAE.

Despite the absence of senior players, the Men in Blue have a formidable squad for the tour courtesy of their impeccable bench strength.

Opining that India can put out multiple squads simultaneously and expect success, Houghton said:

"Having watched so much of Indian cricket and the IPL over the last few years, we know that India could probably put out three or four sides and perhaps be first, second, third, fourth in world cricket. Whatever side they send to us, we know it is going to be a strong and experienced side in terms of the amount of international cricket they play and it will be tough work for us."

Zimbabwe will take on India in the first of the three ODIs at the Harare Sports Club on August 18 (Thursday).

Will Zimbabwe be able to oust the Indian side in the upcoming ODI series? Let us know what you think.

