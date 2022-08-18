IND vs ZIM 2022: Top 10 funny memes after India's emphatic victory in 1st ODI

KL Rahul-led Team India began the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe with an emphatic 10-wicket victory in the first ODI on Thursday (August 18). A match-defining three-wicket haul marked Deepak Chahar's return to international cricket. He also received the 'Player of the Match' award.

Riding on efforts from Brad Evans (33) and Richard Ngarava (34), Zimbabwe managed to reach 189 before bundling out in the 41st over. Prasidh Krishna and Axar Patel also starred with the ball, scalping three wickets apiece.

In a paltry chase of 190, Shikhar Dhawan (81*) and Shubman Gill (82*) began the innings cautiously by seeing off the new ball. The duo gradually picked up the pace and played some sublime strokes, en route to their respective fifties.

BCCI @BCCI



go 1-0 up in the three-match ODI series.



#ZIMvIND A brilliant comeback for @deepak_chahar9 as he is adjudged Player of the Match for his bowling figures of 3/27 #TeamIndia go 1-0 up in the three-match ODI series. A brilliant comeback for @deepak_chahar9 as he is adjudged Player of the Match for his bowling figures of 3/27 👏👏#TeamIndia go 1-0 up in the three-match ODI series.#ZIMvIND https://t.co/HowMse2blr

Dhawan finished the chase in style with a boundary in the 31st over to power the visitors across the target in a comprehensive manner.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Deepak Chahar reflected on his performance in the game and said:

"The landing area was a bit hard, my spikes weren't settling in properly. Playing after more than 6 months, I was a bit nervous and then managed to get the rhythm. Before coming here, I played a couple of practice games. When you're playing for the nation, you need to give your 100%.

"My mind and body weren't coordinating for the first half of the spell and then I managed to get it all back. I slipped as I wanted to bowl a bouncer and couldn't bowl it well as I didn't have a proper footing and slipped."

India vs Zimbabwe 2022 memes

Fans on social media enjoyed the one-sided contest between Team India and Zimbabwe. They expressed the same through some engaging memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes related to the game:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ankush Das