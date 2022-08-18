IND vs ZIM 2022: Top 10 funny memes after Zimbabwe skittle out for 189 in 1st ODI

Zimbabwe posted a target of 190 runs in the first ODI against Team India on Thursday (August 18) at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.

After being asked to bat first by Indian captain KL Rahul, the hosts got off to a poor start as they lost both openers Innocent Kaia (4) and Tadiwanashe Marumani (8) with just 26 runs on the board.

Deepak Chahar (3/27) made a triumphant comeback into the international cricket arena after a long injury-forced hiatus by scalping the first three wickets of the match.

Axar Patel (3/24) and Prasidh Krishna (3/50) complimented Chahar's efforts by keeping a tight lid on the scoring rate in the middle overs, which eventually resulted in the fall of other wickets. Zimbabwe were skittled out for 189 in 40.3 overs after failing to tackle the well-rounded Indian bowling attack.

"I always look at myself as a player first"- India captain KL Rahul ahead of first ODI against Zimbabwe

Speaking on the eve of the first ODI against the Zimbabwe side, KL Rahul revealed that he perceives himself as a player first before stepping into the ground to lead the side.

He also embraced the challenge presented to him in his comeback series. Rahul has missed cricketing action since the culmination of IPL 2022. At the pre-match conference, Rahul said:

“I always look at myself as a player first. I am only a captain once you cross the boundary line. We’ve played together for a long time with the same group. We’ve played a lot of IPL cricket. There’s a lot of respect for the talent everybody has. It’s a great challenge for me.”

Shedding light on his mindset and thought process while leading Team India, Rahul continued:

“When a captain is true to himself, that spreads to the players. I am a calm person, so I can’t go out there and try to be something else. I believe that it is not fair to myself and to the team and to the game.”

With a strong batting unit at its disposal, Team India are favorites to chase the target down in the first ODI and take the lead in the three-match series.

