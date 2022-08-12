IND vs ZIM 2022: VVS Laxman to be Team India’s head coach for Zimbabwe ODIs

National Cricket Academy (NCA) head VVS Laxman will be Team India's acting head coach for the tour of Zimbabwe, which will see the Men in Blue play three ODIs in Harare from August 18 to 22.

KL Rahul will be leading the side against Zimbabwe, with veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan being his deputy. While the Zimbabwe series ends on August 22, the Asia Cup kicks off a few days later, on 27th.

Due to the short turnaround time between the two series, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to send Laxman as coach with the Indian team that will be heading to Zimbabwe.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed to PTI:

"Yes, VVS Laxman will be in charge of the Indian team in Zimbabwe for the three-match ODI series. It's not like Rahul Dravid is taking a break. The ODI series in Zimbabwe finishes on August 22 and Dravid along with Indian team will reach the UAE on August 23. Since there is little gap between the two events, Laxman will be in charge of the Indian squad in Zimbabwe."

Shah added:

"Since only KL (Rahul) and (Deepak) Hooda are there with the ODI squad in Zimbabwe, it was only logical that the head coach would be with the T20 squad."

The BCCI secretary also confirmed that Rahul and Hooda will fly directly to Dubai from Harare since they are part of the Asia Cup squad.

Last year, when India sent a second-string team to Sri Lanka for a white-ball tour, Rahul Dravid was appointed as interim coach. Ravi Shastri, who was the head coach at the time, was with the Test team in England.

Laxman was also with the T20I squad in Ireland when Dravid was the head coach with the Test squad in England in June-July this year.

Zimbabwe series to mark KL Rahul’s comeback from injury

The BCCI on Thursday (August 11) confirmed that Rahul was fit to fly to Zimbabwe and named him captain for the series. Dhawan, who was earlier picked as leader for the three ODIs, will now be his deputy.

Rahul is returning to international cricket following his sports hernia surgery. He was expected to make his India comeback during the T20Is against West Indies. However, the right-handed batter was ruled out of the series after testing positive for COVID-19.

