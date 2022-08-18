It's a sunny day for cricket as India take on Zimbabwe in the first of the three-match ODI series at the Harare Sports Club on Thursday (August 18).

The series isn't a cakewalk for the Men in Blue as the hosts have played some impressive cricket in recent times. They beat Bangladesh 2-1 in the most recent three-match ODIs and registered the same winning margin in the T20Is as well.

India head into the series on the back of a good outing against the West Indies. KL Rahul will spearhead a second-string outfit that's keen to make the opportunities count.

Ahead of the key clash, we look at what the weather has in store for both sides as they look to draw first blood.

IND vs ZIM 2022: Weather report at Harare as India gear up for first ODI

Weather.com predicts a sunny day and zero chance of rain. That's good news for both teams playing with different visions. While it's all about preparing for next year's 50-over World Cup for the visitors, Zimbabwe will look to make a statement by notching up a win.

The temperature is expected to hover between 22 and 26 degrees Celsius, with a humidity of 39 percent. As per the website, there is no cloud cover, signaling a clear day that promises a full day of cricketing action.

Related: Squads for the series and schedule

India: KL Rahul (C), Shikhar Dhawan (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva (c), Tanaka Chivanga, Bradley Evans, Luke Jongwe, Ryan Burl, Innocent Kaia, Kaitano Takudzwanashe, Clive Madande, Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, John Masara, Tony Munyonga, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Donald Tiripano

Schedule for the three-match ODI series:

18 August: First ODI at the Harare Sports Club, Harare | 12:45 pm IST

20 August: Second ODI at the Harare Sports Club, Harare | 12:45 pm IST

22 August: Third ODI at the Harare Sports Club, Harare | 12:45 pm IST

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aranya Chaudhury