IND vs ZIM 2022: "Why Ishan Kishan? Why no Rahul Tripathi?" - Twiteratti bemused as the India batter continues to warm the benches

Team India left out Rahul Tripathi as they named their playing XI for the third ODI against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club on Monday, August 22.

The Men in Blue have already wrapped up the series, having won the first two games. KL Rahul and Co. thrashed the hosts by 10 wickets in the first game before beating them by five wickets in the second.

With the series done and dusted, fans thought that the management would give the fringe players some game time and give them a taste of international cricket. However, India persisted with the same batting line-up and made two changes in the bowling department. Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna made way for Deepak Chahar and Avesh Khan in the playing XI.

Fans were certainly not happy to see Tripathi not getting an opportunity to present his case in the dead rubber. They slammed the management for wasting his talents by leaving him out of the first XI.

Here are some of the reactions:

Rockstar MK 🇮🇳 @RockstarMK11 Rahul Tripathi deserved a chance Rahul Tripathi deserved a chance 😢

Prantik @Pran__07 @BCCI Again another series where Rahul Tripathi made the squad but didn’t get to play, why you select him if you don’t even play him against Zimbabwe when INDIA have already won the series? @BCCI Again another series where Rahul Tripathi made the squad but didn’t get to play, why you select him if you don’t even play him against Zimbabwe when INDIA have already won the series?

JinSakai @NoNameCharlie3 @BCCI Rahul Tripathi deserved to play today. Why pick him in squad if you can’t give him game time? @BCCI Rahul Tripathi deserved to play today. Why pick him in squad if you can’t give him game time?

Pratik SATISH @Tweeterati_hoon @BCCI Release Rahul Tripathi at least he wil roam around and watch beautiful spots to visit in Zimbabwe @BCCI Release Rahul Tripathi at least he wil roam around and watch beautiful spots to visit in Zimbabwe

Rahat @WhatttADragg Feeling sad for Rahul Tripathi he atleast deserved one game Feeling sad for Rahul Tripathi he atleast deserved one game

sairam @Maturi20Sairam @BCCI One of the worst boards in World Cricket is BCCI. Rahul Tripathi can bat at any positions. Give him a chance. I think he will replace Rohit after his retirement who knows @BCCI One of the worst boards in World Cricket is BCCI. Rahul Tripathi can bat at any positions. Give him a chance. I think he will replace Rohit after his retirement who knows

Player Review @Cricket4al @BCCI We selected Rahul tripathi and Ruturaj just be water boys? @BCCI We selected Rahul tripathi and Ruturaj just be water boys?

Prantik @Pran__07 Again another series where Rahul Tripathi made the squad but didn’t get to play, why you select him if you don’t even play him against Zimbabwe when INDIA have already won the series? Again another series where Rahul Tripathi made the squad but didn’t get to play, why you select him if you don’t even play him against Zimbabwe when INDIA have already won the series?

hemanshu tripathi_cricket @546689 @BCCI @teamindia @cricketindia if you have won the series than why you are not giving chance to the new player like @rahultripathi and if you dont give chance to play then why have you selected him kindly answer @BCCI @teamindia @cricketindia if you have won the series than why you are not giving chance to the new player like @rahultripathi and if you dont give chance to play then why have you selected him kindly answer

Sasi @SasiDHFC

He deserves a chance

He performs likes a SKY

He is a team man player... @BCCI Feeling Sad for #RahulTripathi He deserves a chanceHe performs likes a SKYHe is a team man player... @BCCI Feeling Sad for #RahulTripathiHe deserves a chanceHe performs likes a SKYHe is a team man player...

Rajputana7666 @rajputana7666 @BCCI 2-0 se series win kr li ab to rahul tripathi ko moka dena tha @BCCI 2-0 se series win kr li ab to rahul tripathi ko moka dena tha

Amit Janghela @amitjanghela64 @BCCI Why They keep giving chances to useless ishan why not try Rahul tripathi @BCCI Why They keep giving chances to useless ishan why not try Rahul tripathi

Nishant Dadhich @nishant_dadhich @VineetVinayak07

Rutu or Rahul tripathi should play in place of ishan

Ishan is playing coz of left right combo @BCCI Ishan in ODI ?? Really ? U think he is odi kinda playerRutu or Rahul tripathi should play in place of ishanIshan is playing coz of left right combo @VineetVinayak07 @BCCI Ishan in ODI ?? Really ? U think he is odi kinda player Rutu or Rahul tripathi should play in place of ishan Ishan is playing coz of left right combo

Vanshika @Vanshik99706984 Rahul Tripathi has waited for a long time to get a maiden India call up and now looks like he has to wait equally long to get his debut 🥲 Rahul Tripathi has waited for a long time to get a maiden India call up and now looks like he has to wait equally long to get his debut 🥲

Tripathi has been in stupendous form with the bat in the last couple of IPL seasons. In IPL 2022, the right-handed batter slammed 413 runs in 14 games at a strike rate of 158.24.

“It will be unfair if they don’t get a game" - Robin Uthappa on Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi's absence

Veteran cricketer Robin Uthappa believes the likes of Gaikwad and Tripathi have waited in the wings for quite a while to get some game time.

Speaking to Sony Sports Network ahead of the third ODI, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) cricketer stated:

"Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rahul Tripathi have been waiting in the wings for a while. It will be unfair if they don’t get a game and it will also be unfair to the youngsters who are playing right now, for example, Shubman Gill, who is in such great form.”

Both Tripathi and Gaikwad are not part of the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 squad and it seems they will have to wait a little longer to represent India once again.

LIVE POLL Q. Did Rahul Tripathi deserved a place in the playing XI for the 3rd ODI vs Zimbabwe? Yes No 7 votes so far

Edited by Samya Majumdar