Create

IND vs ZIM 2022: “Ye jersey mujhe dede Thakur” - Twitterati give cricketing twist to 'Sholay' as Shikhar Dhawan bats wearing Shardul Thakur’s jersey 

Shikhar Dhawan batted with Shardul Thakur&rsquo;s jersey in the 3rd ODI.
Shikhar Dhawan batted with Shardul Thakur’s jersey in the 3rd ODI.
reaction-emoji
Renin Wilben Albert
Renin Wilben Albert
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Aug 22, 2022 02:39 PM IST

Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan went out to bat wearing all-rounder Shardul Thakur’s jersey in the third one-dayer against Zimbabwe in Harare on Monday (August 22).

Men in Blue skipper KL Rahul won the toss for the third time in a row. However, unlike in the first two games, this time he decided to bat first. Rahul, himself, stepped out to open the innings with Dhawan.

What caught the attention of fans though was that the latter was not wearing his own jersey, but that of Thakur. The opening batter’s jersey for the match had No. 54 on the back along with a tape.

It did not take long for Twitterati to come up with some interesting Gabbar-Thakur memes from the iconic movie 'Sholay'. Gabbar is Dhawan’s nickname.

Some even criticized the BCCI for being unable to get proper jerseys for players despite being the richest cricketing body in the world. Here are some reactions on Twitter:

Gabbar ne aaj Thakur ki jersey pehn li .... LoL 😆😆😂😂🤣😅 #ZIMvIND @BCCI @cricketaakash @bhogleharsha @SonyLIV
Gabbar (#ShikharDhawan) wearing Thakur’s (Shardul) Jersey! #ZIMvIND #INDvZIM https://t.co/wWU4RD8hcH
Gabbar wearing Thakur's jersey eh? #ZIMvIND
Dhawan having Lord level luck with Lord's jersey
Shikhar Dhawan is wearing Shardul Thakur's No.54 jersey with a tape on it..His jersey No. is 42..#IndvsZim #3rdOdi
Dhawan wearing Shardul Thakur’s jersey#ZIMvIND https://t.co/pE9wJC5noZ
Why Dhawan wearing Load thakur's jersey number today's match🤔@SDhawan25 @imShard@rpsingh @cricbuzz#ZIMvIND
Very happy to see shardul Dhawan opened for india . I don't know why million dollars @BCCI don't have Jersey for players. #MPL #mplsports worst kit sponsor ever..
In today's match Gabbar(shikhar) be like "ye Jersey mujhe Dede thakur" #ShikharDhawan #Shardulthakur #INDvsZIM
All the while we thought Shikar Dhawan was 'GABBAR' but came out wearing 'THAKUR' today! Aise kyu kia bhai @SDhawan25 #ZIMvIND #ShikharDhawan

Dhawan had a lucky escape when he was dropped at point off Richard Ngarava’s bowling in the seventh over of India’s innings. The left-hander and skipper Rahul added a sedate 63 for the opening wicket. The stand was broken when Brad Evans bowled Rahul for 30 off 46 balls.

Dhawan, himself, was dismissed for 40 off 68 by Evans. After 22 overs, Team India had reached 89 for 2.

Team India have made two changes for 3rd ODI against Zimbabwe

India went into the game with two changes to their playing XI from the last match. Rahul announced after winning the toss that Deepak Chahar and Avesh Khan are coming in for pacers Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna.

Zimbabwe have also made two changes for the game. Richard Ngarava and Tony Munyonga are in for Tanaka Chivanga and Wesley Madhevere.

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI playing XIs

India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson (w), Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan

Zimbabwe: Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Innocent Kaia, Regis Chakabva (c & wk), Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert
reaction-emoji

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...