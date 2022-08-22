IND vs ZIM 2022: “Ye jersey mujhe dede Thakur” - Twitterati give cricketing twist to 'Sholay' as Shikhar Dhawan bats wearing Shardul Thakur’s jersey 

Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan went out to bat wearing all-rounder Shardul Thakur’s jersey in the third one-dayer against Zimbabwe in Harare on Monday (August 22).

Men in Blue skipper KL Rahul won the toss for the third time in a row. However, unlike in the first two games, this time he decided to bat first. Rahul, himself, stepped out to open the innings with Dhawan.

What caught the attention of fans though was that the latter was not wearing his own jersey, but that of Thakur. The opening batter’s jersey for the match had No. 54 on the back along with a tape.

It did not take long for Twitterati to come up with some interesting Gabbar-Thakur memes from the iconic movie 'Sholay'. Gabbar is Dhawan’s nickname.

Some even criticized the BCCI for being unable to get proper jerseys for players despite being the richest cricketing body in the world. Here are some reactions on Twitter:

Aslam @43and49allout Dhawan having Lord level luck with Lord's jersey Dhawan having Lord level luck with Lord's jersey

Sonali_c @sonalic17_c #3rdOdi Shikhar Dhawan is wearing Shardul Thakur's No.54 jersey with a tape on it..His jersey No. is 42.. #IndvsZim Shikhar Dhawan is wearing Shardul Thakur's No.54 jersey with a tape on it..His jersey No. is 42..#IndvsZim #3rdOdi

Ravi Kalle @rt_Kalle #ZIMvIND #ShikharDhawan All the while we thought Shikar Dhawan was 'GABBAR' but came out wearing 'THAKUR' today! Aise kyu kia bhai @SDhawan25 All the while we thought Shikar Dhawan was 'GABBAR' but came out wearing 'THAKUR' today! Aise kyu kia bhai @SDhawan25 #ZIMvIND #ShikharDhawan

Dhawan had a lucky escape when he was dropped at point off Richard Ngarava’s bowling in the seventh over of India’s innings. The left-hander and skipper Rahul added a sedate 63 for the opening wicket. The stand was broken when Brad Evans bowled Rahul for 30 off 46 balls.

Dhawan, himself, was dismissed for 40 off 68 by Evans. After 22 overs, Team India had reached 89 for 2.

Team India have made two changes for 3rd ODI against Zimbabwe

India went into the game with two changes to their playing XI from the last match. Rahul announced after winning the toss that Deepak Chahar and Avesh Khan are coming in for pacers Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna.

Zimbabwe have also made two changes for the game. Richard Ngarava and Tony Munyonga are in for Tanaka Chivanga and Wesley Madhevere.

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI playing XIs

India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson (w), Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan

Zimbabwe: Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Innocent Kaia, Regis Chakabva (c & wk), Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava

