IND vs ZIM 2022: "You have to be patient" - Saba Karim on how selectors should handle Shubman Gill

Former cricketer Saba Karim is doubtful whether Shubman Gill will be in India's ODI playing XI when Rohit Sharma returns despite his superlative returns in white-ball cricket.

During a discussion on India News Sports, he mentioned that Gill will surely be in the squad, but Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan will remain the preferred openers in the 50-over format. He suggested that the team management must be patient with the youngster.

Speaking of Gill's chances for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, he opined that the selectors should continue to pick players who are already in their scheme of things for T20 cricket. Karim explained:

"It's important not to add too much confusion to the minds of the selectors and team management. If they have identified 14-15 players who they think will play T20 cricket, then they should stick to that group.

"Shubman Gill's recent performances show that he is now ready to cement his place in the team. But at times, you have to be patient. While it seems that he has confirmed his place in India's ODI squad, it remains to be seen if he can be in the XI, as Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are still going to be first-choice openers."

Notably, Gill slammed his maiden century in international cricket during the third ODI against Zimbabwe on Monday (August 22) in Harare. He also showcased stellar form in the last ODI series against the West Indies.

Gill was adjudged as the Player of the Series in both the West Indies as well as the recently concluded Zimbabwe series. He amassed 245 runs in three games at an average of 122.50.

BCCI @BCCI matches, runs



is the Player of the Series for his impressive run with the bat



#TeamIndia | #ZIMvIND matches,runs @ShubmanGill is the Player of the Series for his impressive run with the bat 3️⃣ matches, 2️⃣4️⃣5️⃣ runs 💪@ShubmanGill is the Player of the Series for his impressive run with the bat 👌👌#TeamIndia | #ZIMvIND https://t.co/oYK4ycCOVN

The Men in Blue secured a thrilling 13-run win in the final contest to complete a clean sweep over Zimbabwe in their three-match ODI series.

"His father has worked very hard on his game" - Reetineder Sodhi on Shubman Gill

Ex-India all-rounder Reetinder Sodhi reserved high praise for Gill after his 130-run knock against Zimbabwe in the final ODI of the series. He highlighted that the right-handed batter is technically very sound.

The 41-year-old revealed that Gill's father has had a major role to play in his career, as he made him work hard in the nets during his younger days. Sodhi stated:

"Shubman Gill is a classy batter and is technically very strong. It seems as if he has a lot of time and is strong on both the front foot and back foot. He deserves 10/10 for his technique.

"His father has worked very hard on his game, making him bat in the nets for long hours. With his ton, he has strengthened his selection chances for future series."

During the same discussion, Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma mentioned that Gill has the ability to serve the Indian team for several years.

He said:

"Shubman Gill has the technique and temperament to succeed in all three formats. He is a strong contender to be in India's squad across formats. He has the ability to play as an opener for Team India for many years to come."

While Gill has proved his mettle in ODI cricket with his recent performances, he is yet to make his T20I debut. He isn't a part of India's squad for the forthcoming Asia Cup 2022, which gets underway on August 27 in the UAE.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ankush Das