IND vs ZIM 2022: "You will only come back to form by playing games" - Paul Valthaty on Virat Kohli's woes

Former Indian cricketer Paul Valthaty feels star batter Virat Kohli could have benefitted from featuring for Team India in their ODI series against Zimbabwe.

The BCCI rested several big names and named almost a second-string side for the series beginning on August 18. Many fans have opined that keeping Kohli in the team could have enabled him to build some momentum ahead of the Asia Cup later this month.

Paul Valthaty is also of the opinion that time in the middle would have helped Kohli's confidence. Valthaty added that the former Indian skipper is too good a player to not understand how he can get back to scoring big runs. He said during an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda facilitated by SONY:

"Personally, when I was struggling for runs, we as batters looked to play more games. You will only come back to form by playing games."

He added:

"But having said that, Kohli is an absolute legend of the game and I am sure the team management is keenly following his progress. So they know exactly what is needed for themselves as well as this Indian team."

"I am sure Virat Kohli is talking to the right people" - Paul Valthaty

Paul Valthaty believes that there is enough quality in the current Indian dressing room to help Virat Kohli sort out his issues. The 38-year-old stressed on how former greats like VVS Laxman, Rahul Dravid and even captain Rohit Sharma can give him valuable advice and stated:

"[The] team management has terrific coaches like Laxman and Dravid and even Rohit can put an arm around him and talk. Sometimes you get the chinks from the non-striker or even the fast bowler."

Valthaty concluded:

"So I am sure Virat is talking to the right people and I think it is just a matter of time before we see Kohli chase down the totals like we used to."

Kohli will be looking to fire on all cylinders when he returns to the Indian squad for the Asia Cup. The Men in Blue will kick off their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28.

