Zimbabwe announce 17-man squad for IND vs ZIM 2022 series; Blessing Muzarabani out due to injury

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) have announced a 17-man squad for their upcoming home series against India.

Fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani, who has been a top performer for the team in recent months, has been ruled out of the series because of a thigh muscle tear. Regular captain Craig Ervine will also miss the series against India due to a left hamstring tear.

In his absence, Regis Chakabva will captain the home side. Other notable absentees from the squad are Tendai Chatara and Wellington Masakadza. While Chatara has a collarbone fracture, Masakadza is recuperating from a shoulder tendon injury.

Here is Zimbabwe's 17-man squad for the series against India:

Regis Chakabva (Captain), Ryan Burl, Tanaka Chivanga, Bradley Evans, Like Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, John Masara, Tony Munyonga, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Donald Tripano.

Houghton Dave will be the home team's coach for the three-match series against India, which is part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. Regis Chakabva's men are 12th in the points table right now and will be keen to win some matches and rise in the standings.

When will the India vs Zimbabwe ODI series start?

Shikhar Dhawan will lead the Indian team in their upcoming three-match series (Image: Getty)

Team India have just completed their tour of the West Indies and USA. Shikhar Dhawan and co. will soon head to Zimbabwe for the three-match series.

The first ODI will take place on August 18. The next two matches are scheduled to happen on August 20 and 22.

India are the favorites to win the series, but Chakabva's men have some momentum on their side as they beat Bangladesh 2-1 recently. It will be exciting to see how the African nation performs against the Men in Blue.

