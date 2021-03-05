"I always want to enjoy my cricket" - Harmanpreet Kaur gives a glimpse into her mindset ahead of South Africa series

Indian women's T20 cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur believes the long break from international cricket is unlikely to affect her performances.

Replying to a question asked by Sportskeeda at a virtual press conference ahead of the first ODI between India Women and South Africa Women, Harmanpreet Kaur disclosed she always enjoys herself while playing.

Kaur opined that this approach helps her contribute to the team's cause even if she's not in good form.

Kaur added that her mindset does not change, irrespective of whether the Indian women's cricket team plays regularly or not. When asked about her views on her and the team's return to international cricket after a year, Harmanpreet Kaur replied:

"I always want to enjoy my cricket. It does not matter if we play after a long break or if we play back-to-back matches. Because as a player, if you enjoy the game, your performance only gets better. Sometimes, even when you are not in a great form but enjoy the game, you can always come up and contribute to the team. It doesn't matter that we have not played international cricket for a long time, but now that we have got the opportunity, I'll try to make the most out of it."

The Indian women's cricket team played its last international fixture against Australia Women in the final of the 2020 ICC T20 World Cup. Although India Women lost that game, they won the fans' respect with their impressive performances through the course of the tournament.

Harmanpreet Kaur will be the key to India Women's success in the series against South Africa

Harmanpreet Kaur is the vice-captain of the ODI squad.

Harmanpreet Kaur will be in action during the Indian women's cricket team's home series versus South Africa Women this month. The two teams will clash in five ODIs and three T20Is in Lucknow.

This brief tour will commence on March 7 with an ODI at the Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. The remaining four ODIs will take place on March 9, 12, 14, and 17.

The three-match T20I series will begin on March 20 and go on until March 24 at the same venue.

It will be interesting to see how T20I captain and ODI vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur performs in the eight white-ball matches.