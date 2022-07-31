IND-W vs PK-W, CWG 2022: Top 10 funny memes after India bulldoze past Pakistan with 8-wicket victory

The Indian Women's team made an emphatic comeback at the Commonwealth Games 2022 after a disappointing defeat against Australia. On Sunday (July 31), the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side beat Pakistan Women's team comprehensively by eight wickets to get off the mark in the points table.

A rain delay meant the match was curtailed to a 18-overs-per-side contest. Pakistan lost their opener, Iram Javed, for a three-ball duck early in the second over after opting to bat first.

Muneeba Ali (32) then built a 50-run partnership with skipper Bismah Maroof (17) to steady the innings. Just as the duo looked to be settling well at the crease, Sneh Rana (2/15) sent them back to the pavilion in the ninth over to stun the opposition camp.

Pakistan's innings derailed from there as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were eventually bundled out for 99 after 18 overs. Radha Yadav (2/15) bowled well in the end overs after the other bowlers set things up earlier.

Smriti Mandhana (63* in 42 balls) came out all guns blazing in the chase and smashed the bowlers all around the park to make quick work of the modest target. The southpaw's vast repertoire of strokes was on display as she elegantly hit boundaries on both sides of the pitch with ease.

Mandhana and Shafali Verma (16) helped India gallop to 61 in just 5.5 overs before the latter got out, giving some reprieve to the Pakistan bowlers after the onslaught. Smriti Mandhana remained put at the crease till the end and finished the match in style with a lofted hit for four. They reached 102/2 in just 11.2 overs and pouched two points.

Thanks to their commanding win, India also boosted their net run rate, which might come in handy later in the competition.

Fans react after India's win against Pakistan at the Commonwealth Games 2022

Cricket fans on social media enjoyed a one-sided encounter between the Indian and Pakistan Women's teams at Edgbaston on Sunday evening. They expressed their reactions through some intriguing memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes related to the game:

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will next face the Barbados Women's team on August 3 (Wednesday) at CWG 2022.

Did the Indian team management make a tactical mistake by not playing Sneh Rana against Australia? Sound off your opinions in the comments section below.

