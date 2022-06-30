"Wishing you speedy recovery" - Shikhar Dhawan shares special Instagram story for KL Rahul after the latter's groin surgery

Team India's star batter KL Rahul recently underwent successful surgery for a sports hernia in Germany. The right-hander has been ruled out of the England tour due to the same.

Senior opening batter Shikhar Dhawan has wished KL Rahul a speedy recovery. The 36-year-old shared an Instagram story earlier today (Thursday) for the injured cricket star. He wrote:

"Wishing you speedy recovery brother! Get well soon!"

Screenshot of Shikhar Dhawan's recent Instagram story.

Meanwhile, Rahul took to social media to give fans an update regarding his injury. The 30-year-old mentioned that he has been recovering well post his surgery. He extended his gratitude to his fans for their support.

KL Rahul wrote on Twitter:

"Hello everyone. It's been a tough couple of weeks but the surgery was successful. I'm healing and recovering well. My road to recovery has begun. Thank you for your messages and prayers. See you soon."

It is worth mentioning that Rahul was appointed as vice-captain for India's impending rescheduled fifth Test against England. However, he is now set to miss the series due to a groin injury.

As per recent reports, he is expected to be out of action for a couple of months.

Rahul made a significant impact with the bat when India toured England last year. He amassed 315 runs from four Tests and was the second-highest scorer for the visitors.

India vs England 2022 squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Srikar Bharat (wk) and Mayank Agarwal

More details here - #ENGvIND NEWS - Mayank Agarwal added to India’s Test squad as a cover for captain Rohit Sharma, who tested positive for COVID-19.More details here - bcci.tv/articles/2022/… NEWS - Mayank Agarwal added to India’s Test squad as a cover for captain Rohit Sharma, who tested positive for COVID-19. More details here - bcci.tv/articles/2022/… #ENGvIND https://t.co/f5iss5vIlL

England: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Sam Billings (wk), Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes (wk), Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Craig Overton, Jamie Overton, Matthew Potts, Ollie Pope and Joe Root.

