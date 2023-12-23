“India have a 65 percent chance of winning Test series” - Former South African pacer Fanie de Villiers

Former South African fast bowler Fanie de Villiers believes that India have a very good chance of winning the two-match Test series in the Rainbow Nation despite the absence of Mohammed Shami. According to De Villiers, India have bowlers who can bowl the right line and not just hit the length, which wasn’t the case earlier.

India will take on South Africa in a two-match Test series, which will begin with the Boxing Day Test at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on December 26. While India will miss the services of Shami due to injury, they still have a potent pace attack featuring Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

While previewing the Test series, De Villiers told news agency PTI:

"I think, India have a 65 percent chance of winning this Test series. Indian team has arrived in South Africa with its best ever chance (to win a series).”

Elaborating on his reasons behind his thoughts, the former Proteas pacer opined that India have the bowlers to do the job under the conditions.

"For the first time they have got fast bowlers, who can bowl 'the line' and not just hit the length. They can bowl on the imaginary 'fifth', 'sixth' off-stump line. If you can get at least four balls on that corridor, that's how you win Tests,” De Villiers said.

"India have been coming for many years but very few of your fast bowlers were line bowlers. But now you have Bumrah and Siraj. Yes, I agree that Shami not playing makes a massive difference. But Siraj and Bumrah are bowlers who can bowl line, whereas South African bowlers bowl from off to leg stump,” he went on to add.

Bumrah has a very good Test record in South Africa. In six matches, he has claimed 26 wickets at an average of 24.38 with two five-wicket hauls.

“Only Rabada can bowl that good line” - Fanie de Villiers

Shifting his focus to the South African team, De Villiers pointed out that most of the pacers are youngsters and hence only Kagiso Rabada can be expected to bowl the good line consistently. He said:

"Because they (Proteas pacers) are youngsters running and trying to bowl fast. Only Rabada can bowl that good line, I think India have got the best chance ever.”

Praising Rabada, he went on to add that the fast bowler would make it to any Test team.

“Rabada had the privilege of being a big boy and did lot of gym and Rabada would have made any Test cricket team, from early days and it puts him in league of Dale Steyn,” he concluded.

Rabada, 28, has played 60 Tests, claiming 280 wickets at an excellent average of 22.34.

