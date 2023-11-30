India A squads for South Africa tour announced, KS Bharat named captain 

The BCCI Senior Men’s Selection Committee on Thursday, November 30, announced the India A squads for two four-day matches against South Africa A and one inter-squad three-day match. The squads were announced following a meeting in New Delhi along with the main squads for the tour of South Africa.

While separate squads have been named for the two four-day games to be played by India A, wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat has been picked as captain of both teams.

The India A squad for the first four-day match, which will be played from December 11-14, features Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Akash Deep, Shardul Thakur, and Prasidh Krishna, among others.

Looking at the India A team for the second four-day game, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav and Navdeep Saini have been included. The second four-day match will be played from December 26-29.

Meanwhile, the three-day inter-squad match will be held from December 20-22.

India A squad for the 1st four-day match: Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran*, Devdutt Padikkal, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Sarfaraz Khan, KS Bharat (C & wk), Dhruv Jurel, Shardul Thakur, Pulkit Narang, Sourabh Kumar, Manav Suthar, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Tushar Deshpande.

India inter-squad three-day match team: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Abhimanyu Easwaran*, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Sarfaraz Khan, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, KS Bharat (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Pulkit Narang, Harshit Rana, Shardul Thakur, Sourabh Kumar, Manav Suthar, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini.

India A squad for 2nd four-day match: Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran*, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, KS Bharat (C & wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Akash Deep, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Navdeep Saini.

*Experienced batter Abhimanyu Easwaran has been picked in all three teams, but his availability is subject to fitness.

India A tour of South Africa: List of matches

Below is the list of matches for India A’s tour of South Africa 2023-24. Details of venues are not available as of now.

December 11-14: 1st four-day match

December 20-22: Three-day inter-squad match

December 26-29: 2nd four-day match